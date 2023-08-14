WaPo editorial board now says hey, maybe Hunter Biden IS getting special treatment

Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?
Doug P.  |  10:34 AM on August 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

On Friday Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The person who will head the special counsel? David Weiss, the same prosecutor who previously worked out a sweetheart deal with Hunter Biden's legal team (that a Delaware judge rejected). It's now suspected that Garland's special counsel will just run out the clock.

The super-journalist newshounds at the Washington Post editorial board are now starting to think that maybe the Republicans are right to point out that it seems the president's son is getting special treatment and there is a two-tiered justice system: 

Anybody with two eyes and not biased beyond belief could have seen that Hunter was getting special treatment, but now it's getting to be too much for even the WaPo to ignore:

Such assurances might not have been necessary at the beginning of the Justice Department’s Hunter Biden probe, but they became important after a plea agreement between Mr. Weiss and Mr. Biden’s attorneys fell apart under judicial scrutiny. Initially appearing reasonable, the deal turned out to include peculiar details suggesting critics might have been justified to suspect that Mr. Biden was being given special treatment.

Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?
ArtistAngie

The Post's editorial board did quite a pivot from a previous editorial.

The WaPo editorial board must have gotten whiplash from that sudden one-eighty!

That's hardly surprising.

If the Washington Post as it is today was around in the early 1970s and Richard Nixon had a "D" after his name he would have served two full terms.

*** 

