WaPo editorial board now says hey, maybe Hunter Biden IS getting special treatment

On Friday Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The person who will head the special counsel? David Weiss, the same prosecutor who previously worked out a sweetheart deal with Hunter Biden's legal team (that a Delaware judge rejected). It's now suspected that Garland's special counsel will just run out the clock.

The super-journalist newshounds at the Washington Post editorial board are now starting to think that maybe the Republicans are right to point out that it seems the president's son is getting special treatment and there is a two-tiered justice system:

Washington Post editorial board: “critics might have been justified to suspect that Mr. Biden was being given special treatment.”https://t.co/N6fqiygVip — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 14, 2023

WP editorial on Hunter Biden plea agreement: 'Initially appearing reasonable, the deal turned out to include peculiar details suggesting critics might have been justified to suspect that Mr. Biden was being given special treatment.' https://t.co/zA7qj8pc1M — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 14, 2023

Anybody with two eyes and not biased beyond belief could have seen that Hunter was getting special treatment, but now it's getting to be too much for even the WaPo to ignore:

Such assurances might not have been necessary at the beginning of the Justice Department’s Hunter Biden probe, but they became important after a plea agreement between Mr. Weiss and Mr. Biden’s attorneys fell apart under judicial scrutiny. Initially appearing reasonable, the deal turned out to include peculiar details suggesting critics might have been justified to suspect that Mr. Biden was being given special treatment.

The Post's editorial board did quite a pivot from a previous editorial.

Washington Post Editorial Board:



Jun 20: "Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal is justified" : "...The result appears to be a reasonable resolution..."



Aug 12: "Hunter Biden shouldn’t get special treatment": "Initially appearing reasonable..."



Follow up!https://t.co/SlNl9bPdAd pic.twitter.com/2Uebduush8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 14, 2023

The WaPo editorial board must have gotten whiplash from that sudden one-eighty!

BTW, WaPo did not link to or mention its earlier editorial endorsing the plea deal in this latest piece. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 14, 2023

That's hardly surprising.

What was your first clue, Sherlock? https://t.co/SCczPSWLA5 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 14, 2023

This might have been exposed earlier if WAPO had “investigative journalists” actually doing some investigative journalism! Just a thought! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) August 14, 2023

If the Washington Post as it is today was around in the early 1970s and Richard Nixon had a "D" after his name he would have served two full terms.

