Miraculously nobody was killed after pilots ejected & jet crashed during MI air show [videos]

Doug P.  |  9:13 PM on August 13, 2023
screenshot from vid

A jet reported to be a MiG 23 Russian fighter that was being flown over an airshow near Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sunday apparently experiences some sort of problem and the two pilots were forced to eject, at which point the plane plummeted near a residential area. It was a scary scene: 

From CBS News

A plane crashed at the Thunder Over Michigan air show Sunday, officials said. The event was part of the air show's 25th anniversary.

Two occupants parachuted from the MiG-23 fighter jet south of Willow Run Airport and landed in Belleville Lake, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane's occupants were being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, Van Buren Township supervisor Kevin McNamara said.

The aircraft crashed into the parking lot of an apartment building in Belleville, striking unoccupied vehicles, the Wayne County Airport Authority said. 

Miraculously, according to authorities, both of the pilots were fine and nobody on the ground was seriously injured:

What a miracle.

*** 

