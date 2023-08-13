Miraculously nobody was killed after pilots ejected & jet crashed during MI air show [videos]

A jet reported to be a MiG 23 Russian fighter that was being flown over an airshow near Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sunday apparently experiences some sort of problem and the two pilots were forced to eject, at which point the plane plummeted near a residential area. It was a scary scene:

A plane has crashed during air show in Michigan



Pilots seen ejecting out of the plane



🎥 Sherlyn Johnson on Facebook#breakingnews #airshow #plane #breaking #news pic.twitter.com/MwKtiG2CR3 — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) August 13, 2023

Video of the pilots ejecting from the jet in the Thunder Over Michigan air show. Credit Macomb County Scanner! pic.twitter.com/K4aBsf0auA — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) August 13, 2023

Video of plane crashing at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show and pilots parachuting. Hoping everyone is ok. #thunderovermichigan pic.twitter.com/RtAAjw7OVV — Dan Phillips (@danphillips46) August 13, 2023

Photos of the fighter jet crash at Thunder Over Michigan courtesy of Michigan Storm Chasers pic.twitter.com/o2dtdw4CsL — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) August 13, 2023

From CBS News:

A plane crashed at the Thunder Over Michigan air show Sunday, officials said. The event was part of the air show's 25th anniversary. Two occupants parachuted from the MiG-23 fighter jet south of Willow Run Airport and landed in Belleville Lake, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane's occupants were being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, Van Buren Township supervisor Kevin McNamara said. The aircraft crashed into the parking lot of an apartment building in Belleville, striking unoccupied vehicles, the Wayne County Airport Authority said.

Miraculously, according to authorities, both of the pilots were fine and nobody on the ground was seriously injured:

Statement from the Wayne County Airport Authority on today’s fighter jet crash in Belleville, Michigan pic.twitter.com/lYnNBv4sHj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 14, 2023

What a miracle.

