Hillary Clinton's endorsement of book (about her victimhood of course) is a self-awareness FAIL

Doug P.  |  10:55 AM on August 12, 2023
meme

Hillary Clinton has again said something so popular that she found it necessary to turn off the replies.

The former first lady, senator and two-time presidential candidate has spotted a book she's a fan of because it of course portrays her as a victim of the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy™.

How so? Because she's been fighting back against misogyny and "mythmaking" for 40 years: 

It takes some serious chutzpah for the person whose campaign funded the Steele dossier to endorse a book slamming "mythmaking," and so much more: 

Hillary headed up the "bimbo eruptions" department at the Clinton White House to slime and smear women with accusations about her husband. Now she's whining about misogyny against her because she was a terrible presidential candidate?

After losing to Trump, Clinton claimed the election was stolen from her and now says anybody questioning the results of the 2020 election is a "threat to democracy."

Is there a more bitter ex-politician in America?

*** 

