Hillary Clinton's endorsement of book (about her victimhood of course) is a self-awareness FAIL

Hillary Clinton has again said something so popular that she found it necessary to turn off the replies.

The former first lady, senator and two-time presidential candidate has spotted a book she's a fan of because it of course portrays her as a victim of the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy™.

How so? Because she's been fighting back against misogyny and "mythmaking" for 40 years:

I'm biased! But I think Michael D'Antonio's book, cataloging decades of right-wing misogyny and mythmaking, is a stunner.https://t.co/7mxQ53x79b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2023

It takes some serious chutzpah for the person whose campaign funded the Steele dossier to endorse a book slamming "mythmaking," and so much more:

Coming from the person who persecuted her husband’s sexual assault victims. That’s rich. 🙄 https://t.co/z5XsUsnTQn — 🇺🇸 Melodi 🇺🇸 (@AutoVisionzEmbl) August 12, 2023

Hillary headed up the "bimbo eruptions" department at the Clinton White House to slime and smear women with accusations about her husband. Now she's whining about misogyny against her because she was a terrible presidential candidate?

Before it was memory holed for being inconvenient, my favorite book explained how you couldn’t handle losing to a serial lying game show host, so you made up a story about Russian prostitutes and stupid Americans fooled by truthful emails of how you rigged the primary. https://t.co/dtu2pWf9Fr pic.twitter.com/S3PmpWSqtD — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 12, 2023

After losing to Trump, Clinton claimed the election was stolen from her and now says anybody questioning the results of the 2020 election is a "threat to democracy."

Virtually every event Hillary called a conspiracy over her 30+ years in dc turned out to be true. https://t.co/d2BEhNqYAe — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 12, 2023

Is there a more bitter ex-politician in America?

***

