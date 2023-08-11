Panelist warns that Trump would get 'Morning Joe' canceled if he's elected again

Warnings from the Left about what will happen if Donald Trump is elected next November have a little less impact this time around because of what didn't happen during Trump's presidency the first time around.

However, they're still working hard to make it sound as if it'll be the end of the free world even though freedom wasn't over after Trump's first four years. Also apparently Trump's second term would include attempts to cancel shows:

Morning Joe: “‘Morning Joe’ might not exist [if Trump wins], as … he has said, ‘If I’m elected, I want the FCC reporting directly to me,’ & he will cancel this show. You need to think that — that extreme. It’s over! Freedom is over if Donald Trump gets elected” pic.twitter.com/142LGMG4EO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2023

By the way, if a different Republican is the GOP nominee they'll be saying these same things about that person. A new "worse than Hitler" will have been found.

Also, was that segment sponsored by the Trump campaign?

Getting Morning Joe off the air would make me vote Trump. https://t.co/s2Mkv6eQ8d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 11, 2023

Things have really changed:

How do they not know that the FCC has no authority over cable TV? And how quickly they forget how much they LOVED Trump….until he got the nomination. https://t.co/AUbLrZx11m — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) August 11, 2023

Since when do the facts matter on MSNBC?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!