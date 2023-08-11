Panelist warns that Trump would get 'Morning Joe' canceled if he's elected again

SE Cupp lecturing Christians DARING to push back against 'wokeism' and culture wars...
Doug P.  |  11:22 AM on August 11, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

Warnings from the Left about what will happen if Donald Trump is elected next November have a little less impact this time around because of what didn't happen during Trump's presidency the first time around.

However, they're still working hard to make it sound as if it'll be the end of the free world even though freedom wasn't over after Trump's first four years. Also apparently Trump's second term would include attempts to cancel shows:

By the way, if a different Republican is the GOP nominee they'll be saying these same things about that person. A new "worse than Hitler" will have been found. 

Also, was that segment sponsored by the Trump campaign?

Things have really changed:

LOL! The looks on their FACES! WATCH as CNN finds out just how WRONG they really are about everything Sam J.