Megyn Kelly explains why Merrick Garland's special counsel appointment is a total joke

Earlier today Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that David Weiss is being put into place to be the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden.

If the name David Weiss sounds familiar it should, and Megyn Kelly has a mini-thread explaining why she thinks the appointment is BS and not at all focused on "justice":

David Weiss is the same guy who let the most serious charges against Hunter expire, even tho Hunter’s counsel was offering to extend the statute of limitations. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 11, 2023

The head of Biden's Justice Department probably isn't being serious about the "justice" part when it comes to the Bidens? We're not shocked either.

Kelly continued:

David Weiss is the same guy who tried to mislead the DC fed judge (she caught him) into accepting a plea deal with Hunter that would have given HB immunity on EVERYTHING. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 11, 2023

David Weiss is the same guy who was running the Hunter Biden investigation that the IRS whistleblowers said was stopped at every turn to protect Hunter and thwart an honest investigation. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 11, 2023

So yeah, not feeling all that confident about David Weiss as the new very scary Hunter Biden special counsel. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 11, 2023

This all has "run out the clock" written all over it.

What are the odds that of all the hundreds of lawyers, maybe thousands, in the DOJ and elsewhere qualified for the job, this is the guy whose name gets pulled out of the hat. Just crazy odds. The Bidens have amazing luck! https://t.co/5GoZyWQEwm — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 11, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!