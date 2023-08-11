Megyn Kelly explains why Merrick Garland's special counsel appointment is a total joke

We regret to inform you that Aaron Rupar is not being entirely honest
Doug P.  |  4:04 PM on August 11, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Earlier today Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that David Weiss is being put into place to be the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden.

If the name David Weiss sounds familiar it should, and Megyn Kelly has a mini-thread explaining why she thinks the appointment is BS and not at all focused on "justice":

The head of Biden's Justice Department probably isn't being serious about the "justice" part when it comes to the Bidens? We're not shocked either.

Kelly continued: 

This all has "run out the clock" written all over it.

*** 

