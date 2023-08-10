'Sounds legit'! Dem Rep. Ro Khanna can explain 2 trades worth $10 million for his young kids

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposes putting an end to members of Congress being able to own and trade individual stocks while serving in Congress, and many politicians might have millions of reasons to agree with her.

However, Rep. Ro Khanna says he supports a ban on members of Congress owning and trading stocks, and recently this story meant that the California Democrat had some explaining to do:

Ro Khanna, a US Representative, just disclosed two trades worth $10,000,000.



However, it wasn't his trade.



He said the trades were for his two children for a private hedge fund called ELT ASSOCIATES LLC.



His children are under 14. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 9, 2023

But Rep. Khanna can explain!

It wasn't him, but other members of his family, and Khanna was completely uninvolved (gee, that sure sounds familiar for some reason):

Representative Khanna:



"these are diversified trusts for grandchildren set up by my wife’s parents before I was married. The value is much less due to range. I have nothing to do with it, own no stocks & support a complete ban on members trading stocks"https://t.co/iZcT1t1j6d pic.twitter.com/K6kjh8qfaz — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 9, 2023

This is a diversified trust set up by my wife’s parents for their many grandchildren. I have nothing to do with it, own no stocks, & support a complete ban on members trading stocks. This also is not the transaction amount, but reported in a very large range. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) August 9, 2023

Satisfied, America?

Clearly, a special prosecutor is needed to untangle the myriad criminal behavior here. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 10, 2023

It's the only way to be sure!

Yea, that's it....A Trust set up for my family. Sounds like Biden. — They keep indicting me (@Brandonstheguy) August 9, 2023

Ah the classic “in my wife’s trading account” https://t.co/qS4EU8btTg — f5 enter (@ctrlopenbracket) August 9, 2023

Just like when John Kerry said "I didn't own a private plane because it belonged to my wife."

Note: This is how congressthings will get around a “ban on trading.”



Any ban must include family and close friends and associates. https://t.co/LVdywI5SAX — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) August 9, 2023

Man of the people https://t.co/dm6wF7LsWh — CTIronman (@CTIronman) August 10, 2023

The party that opposes greed (and capitalism itself in many cases) sure likes to participate in it.

***

