'Sounds legit'! Dem Rep. Ro Khanna can explain 2 trades worth $10 million for his young kids

Doug P.  |  10:04 AM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposes putting an end to members of Congress being able to own and trade individual stocks while serving in Congress, and many politicians might have millions of reasons to agree with her.

However, Rep. Ro Khanna says he supports a ban on members of Congress owning and trading stocks, and recently this story meant that the California Democrat had some explaining to do:

But Rep. Khanna can explain!

It wasn't him, but other members of his family, and Khanna was completely uninvolved (gee, that sure sounds familiar for some reason): 

Satisfied, America?

*** 

