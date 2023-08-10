Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
New College of Florida board moves to abolish Gender Studies program
Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that...
Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their...
Jonah Goldberg: 'Small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy'
Ted Cruz calls out NBC's spin on 'Marxist lesbian' American Library Association president
President Biden beginning to remember where his son died
Republicans pounce on Biden admin for releasing $6 billion to Iran for hostages
Kamala's husband took a walk on the WILD side ... in sensible loafers...
RNC Research cruelly makes fun of President Biden's 'childhood' stutter
WaPo's Philip Bump says the Right wants to pretend James Comer never alleged...
Babylon Bee NAILS it with what more it'll take for Dems to believe...
In 'BRAKING' news, Chris Hayes thinks red light tickets are actually a GOOD...
Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear

Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy Hall of Fame

Doug P.  |  9:06 PM on August 10, 2023

The Twitter(X) account @DefiantLs is a constant source for lib/leftist hypocrisy and projection, and there are a couple of examples from this week that are classics.

Let's start with a doozy inspired by President Biden, or whoever runs his social media accounts:

Just two years apart? Projection detected!

Not to be outdone, lib influencer "JoJoFromJerz" was highlighted for having a flair for the hypocritical with this classic shot and chaser: 

That's just beautiful.

More classics for the "how it started / how it's going" museum.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that we have seen yet
ArtistAngie
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
Aaron Walker
Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their own gender-reveal parties
Brett T.
Ted Cruz calls out NBC's spin on 'Marxist lesbian' American Library Association president
Gordon Kushner
President Biden beginning to remember where his son died
Brett T.
Jonah Goldberg: 'Small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy'
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that we have seen yet ArtistAngie