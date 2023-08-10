Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy Hall of Fame

The Twitter(X) account @DefiantLs is a constant source for lib/leftist hypocrisy and projection, and there are a couple of examples from this week that are classics.

Let's start with a doozy inspired by President Biden, or whoever runs his social media accounts:

Just two years apart? Projection detected!

Not to be outdone, lib influencer "JoJoFromJerz" was highlighted for having a flair for the hypocritical with this classic shot and chaser:

That's just beautiful.

More classics for the "how it started / how it's going" museum.

