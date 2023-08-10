CNN hosts baffled by Republicans who consume media that doesn't 'tell them the whole truth'

POLITICO really stepped in it THIS TIME trying to cover for Biden and...
Doug P.  |  2:01 PM on August 10, 2023
CNN

It's another day of the week that ends in a "Y," so that means the Biden administration wants to send a few billion more dollars to another country while there's an invasion happening at our own borders:

On the same topic, CNN had a group of Republicans on and asked them a question that seems to have triggered a couple of the hosts:

On that note, CNN's Dana Bash was pretty upset that Republicans consume news media that lies to them:

Does Bash know she works for CNN?

Meanwhile, John King joined the irony party this way:

Our irony detector just exploded... again.

That's just hilarious coming from people who work for the cable news network that frequently hosted Dan Rather, Michael Avenatti and others on a show called "Reliable Sources."

And those people will totally tell the truth all the time! (Cue eye roll)

Somebody on CNN saying other media outlets spread lies is the biggest example of projection ever. 

*** 

