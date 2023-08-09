Gov't & media warn about next threat to school kids: Brown bag lunches

Another school year is about to begin and for now Covid fears have been shelved and the government and media are obviously looking for the next scary thing, and here's where they've landed:

One mistake parents make when making lunches is not keeping cold food at 40 degrees or lower to prevent bacteria. The old brown paper bag won’t cut it. https://t.co/xa79RB7NJt — CBS News Miami (@CBSMiami) August 9, 2023

The pivot to "school lunches brought from home" is the next big thing to freak out about:

As kids return to school, parents are also returning to packing school lunches. But there's a health risk in your child's lunchbox that many parents aren't aware of. Packing healthy food is important but there's a potential risk parents should consider when making a school lunch -foodborne illnesses.

"Is your child in dire jeopardy?"

And yet, "the old brown paper bag" cut it for generations.

Have people really gotten this stupid or do people in media assume everyone is as stupid as themselves? — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) August 9, 2023

My first thought isn’t “OMG finally we know how to save kids from the bacteria.”



It’s more like “gen-X survived running wild until the street lights came on, drinking straight from the hose, *and* lunch bag bacteria? No wonder we’re the badasses who take no sh*t from nobody.” https://t.co/zJ7BGAPDip — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 9, 2023

The inference from the USDA seems to be that it would just be "safer" to let somebody else feed your kids while they're at school.

This is just another ploy to let government be daddy to your kids.



They will be fine.



I promise. https://t.co/vb2bbCsHAO — Amy (@TheLimeSorbet) August 9, 2023

A not-so-transparent attempt to put schools in charge of what your kids eat. https://t.co/z3nzfLlWzU — Mona (@AmericanEpilog) August 9, 2023

Color us skeptical but we were thinking the exact same thing.

It's always got to be something.

