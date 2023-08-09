Biden WH uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as their LATEST...
Gov't & media warn about next threat to school kids: Brown bag lunches

Doug P.  |  3:37 PM on August 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

Another school year is about to begin and for now Covid fears have been shelved and the government and media are obviously looking for the next scary thing, and here's where they've landed:

The pivot to "school lunches brought from home" is the next big thing to freak out about:

As kids return to school, parents are also returning to packing school lunches. But there's a health risk in your child's lunchbox that many parents aren't aware of. 

Packing healthy food is important but there's a potential risk parents should consider when making a school lunch -foodborne illnesses.

"Is your child in dire jeopardy?"

The inference from the USDA seems to be that it would just be "safer" to let somebody else feed your kids while they're at school.

Color us skeptical but we were thinking the exact same thing.

It's always got to be something.

*** 

