Biden-Harris campaign staffer says once we stop being so racist and sexist Kamala's...
Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for...
Here's how much time the network Sunday shows devoted to the Devon Archer...
Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!
The New York Times Proves Biden Lied About Weaponization
'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans'...
'Global boiling' update: Resort had 2nd longest ski season in its 70-year history
LOL! YAAAS! Antifa brags about going to Sturgis to shut it down and...
BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind...
Thread spotlights 'complete corruption of the corporate press' ignoring Biden lies & bombs...
WEAK SAUCE! Conservatives (rightfully) BLAST Ne-Yo for bending the KNEE to the trans...
Mitch McConnell faces ROWDY hecklers demanding he RETIRE ... and Twitter has thoughts
He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with...
FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson...

Rep. Jim Jordan drops a Facebook Files thread showing 'FBI lied about meeting with Big Tech'

Doug P.  |  1:07 PM on August 07, 2023
Meme

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has a doozy of a thread showing how the FBI lied about meeting with Big Tech in order to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and label it as misinformation when it was 100 percent factual: 

One FBI agent in particular is at the center of Jordan's thread: 

Recommended

Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status
Sam J.

Nothing to see here!

"No"? Wrong!

It's a little ironic that the Biden administration is appealing an order preventing them from doing something they claim to not be doing in the first place.

Another day brings with it more evidence of government officials lying under oath.

Yes, but will anyone be held accountable?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status
Sam J.
LOL! YAAAS! Antifa brags about going to Sturgis to shut it down and PLEASE GOD, LET THIS HAPPEN
Sam J.
He's dead, Jim. DEAD! Big, tough, LGBTQ-proud, Texas teacher tries picking fight with Libs of TikTok
Sam J.
'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans' ad
justmindy
BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind Trump prosecutions
Sam J.
Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status Sam J.