Rep. Jim Jordan drops a Facebook Files thread showing 'FBI lied about meeting with Big Tech'

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has a doozy of a thread showing how the FBI lied about meeting with Big Tech in order to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and label it as misinformation when it was 100 percent factual:

THE FACEBOOK FILES PART 4. FBI LIED ABOUT MEETING WITH BIG TECH REGARDING NY POST’S HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY



Internal FB docs reveal that an FBI Special Agent made false statements in testimony about the FBI’s role in the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story



🧵 Thread: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

One FBI agent in particular is at the center of Jordan's thread:

FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan is the main conduit between the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and Big Tech.



Agent Chan was in the meeting between the FBI and Facebook on Oct. 14, 2020—the day the @nypost published its story on the Hunter Biden laptop. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Laura Dehmlow is the current Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force.



On Oct. 14, when Facebook asked if the laptop was real, she responded “no comment” even though the FBI had the laptop and knew it was real. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

In July, @JudiciaryGOP and @Weaponization interviewed Laura Dehmlow.



Her testimony was shocking, revealing that the FBI deliberately withheld critical information from social media companies about Hunter Biden’s laptop the day that the @nypost story broke. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

In her interview, we learned, for the first time, that the FBI met with Twitter on October 14 before meeting with Facebook the same day. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

When Twitter asked if the laptop was real, an FBI agent said “yes.” But a second FBI agent—a lawyer—jumped in, cut him off, and said, “no further comment.”



Read the transcript for yourself: pic.twitter.com/2GxBWVOk7v — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Nothing to see here!

But it gets better. Dehmlow revealed that the FBI then had emergency internal deliberations to decide how to answer that same question going forward.



Someone at the FBI—the FBI refuses to say who—ordered that the FBI would say “no comment” going forward. pic.twitter.com/4pBU8UKJQ1 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Later that same day—October 14—Facebook met with the FBI, including Chan and Dehmlow.



Facebook asked the same question: is the laptop real? Now having its story straight, the FBI responded, “no comment.” pic.twitter.com/426HHmKtre — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Did Dehmlow know that the FBI had the laptop and it was real? Yes.



Did other key members of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force know? Yes.



The FBI knew the laptop was real and yet decided it would say “no comment.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

We know what happened next.



Twitter and Facebook censored the @nypost story.



The Biden campaign secretly set in motion the events that led to the 51 former intel officials discrediting the story as Russian disinformation. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

So, just weeks before the 2020 election, most Americans either did not hear about the story or were misled to believe that it was the product of Russian disinformation.https://t.co/RL1rMT0ni7 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Fast forward to November 2022. Elvis Chan is being deposed as one of the key figures in the government’s censorship regime.



He is obligated to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.



You can watch the whole deposition here:https://t.co/dXcr8W9F33 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Chan first testified about the October 14 Facebook-FITF meeting where Dehmlow said “no comment” when Facebook asked if the Hunter Biden laptop was real. pic.twitter.com/CrzfQn2znk — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Chan was then asked if the FBI had any meetings with companies, other than the Facebook meeting, about the Hunter Biden story?



Chan responds that he is “confident” that he was not part of any meetings with Big Tech about Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/yMKnExtKMm — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Chan was asked again if, other than the October 14 Facebook-FITF meeting, he was “aware of any communications between anyone at Facebook and anyone at the FBI related to the Hunter Biden laptop story?”



He answered: “No.” pic.twitter.com/bwHXU9DjpC — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

"No"? Wrong!

COMPLETELY FALSE.



The Committee has recently obtained an internal Facebook document PROVING that Agent Chan had a secret “follow up” call with Facebook about the Hunter Biden laptop story on October 15, just one day after the @nypost story and the first Facebook meeting! pic.twitter.com/fPkUQzDIy4 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Those weren’t Agent Chan’s only inconsistent statements. Agent Chan also claimed in the deposition that he had “no internal knowledge of [the FBI’s] investigation” involving Hunter Biden’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/eGf4gfx3wW — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

But the Facebook employee, an ex-FBI agent, wrote—the day after the story broke—that “Chan advised that he was up to speed on the current state of the matter within the FBI.”



Chan also told FB that “there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection...of the leaks.” pic.twitter.com/LTJ28OhFwy — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Of course, there was “no evidence” of “any foreign connection.”



The laptop was real, and the FBI knew it.



The FBI had the laptop since December 2019.https://t.co/OGvmv44njE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Is there any wonder why the Biden DOJ has so far stonewalled the Committee’s efforts to interview Agent Chan? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Our investigation remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public with our findings as we prepare and consider legislation to fight the censorship-industrial complex and protect the First Amendment. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

And that federal case against the Biden Administration? That’s still ongoing.



On July 4, a federal court granted an injunction prohibiting the Biden Administration from continuing to censor Americans. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

That injunction would stop the government from censoring Americans.



Biden’s DOJ is APPEALING the decision. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

It's a little ironic that the Biden administration is appealing an order preventing them from doing something they claim to not be doing in the first place.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument this Thursday. The freedom of speech is at stake.



Too be continued... — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Another day brings with it more evidence of government officials lying under oath.

Chan testified under oath. He should suffer consequences. https://t.co/jObxBrBY9i — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 7, 2023

Yes, but will anyone be held accountable?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!