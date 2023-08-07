Nancy Pelosi's warning about what Trump would bring to the WH makes irony detectors explode

Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US...
Doug P.  |  2:55 PM on August 07, 2023
meme

Former House Speaker and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi has provided us with another occasion to issue a beverage warning before proceeding with telling you what she said, so put those drinks down.

Ready?

Ok, here's Pelosi's warning about what a Trump win next November would mean: 

Yes, whoever left that bag of coke in the Biden White House is probably laughing too.

From the Washington Examiner:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says that electing former President Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024 would put "a criminal enterprise" in the executive mansion. 

Pelosi also said that Trump being elected in 2024 "cannot happen" or "we will not be the United States of America" while speaking with New York magazine.

“Don’t even think of that,” Pelosi said. “Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.”

“If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House,” Pelosi told the outlet.

Really, Nancy?

So thick you could cut it with a wooden spoon.

Doesn't Pelosi have some insider trading business to take care of instead of blowing up everybody's irony detector?

*** 

