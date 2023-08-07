Nancy Pelosi's warning about what Trump would bring to the WH makes irony detectors explode

Former House Speaker and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi has provided us with another occasion to issue a beverage warning before proceeding with telling you what she said, so put those drinks down.

Ready?

Ok, here's Pelosi's warning about what a Trump win next November would mean:

Pelosi says Trump winning in 2024 would put a 'criminal enterprise in the White House' https://t.co/zS458kmr5o — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 7, 2023

Yes, whoever left that bag of coke in the Biden White House is probably laughing too.

From the Washington Examiner:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says that electing former President Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024 would put "a criminal enterprise" in the executive mansion. Pelosi also said that Trump being elected in 2024 "cannot happen" or "we will not be the United States of America" while speaking with New York magazine. “Don’t even think of that,” Pelosi said. “Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.” “If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House,” Pelosi told the outlet.

Really, Nancy?

Oh, the irony. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 7, 2023

So thick you could cut it with a wooden spoon.

Well, we have one now, so what's the difference. — Reniec (@Reniec7) August 7, 2023

You mean...there isn't one already? https://t.co/Yc5JOc8EiN — Cody the Crazed Millenial (@cashbash9891) August 7, 2023

Doesn't Pelosi have some insider trading business to take care of instead of blowing up everybody's irony detector?

***

