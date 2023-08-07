Here's how much time the network Sunday shows devoted to the Devon Archer transcript

Last week the transcript of Devon Archer's testimony was released, and it was clear according to Hunter Biden's former business associate that Joe Biden was "the brand":

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today released the transcript from Devon Archer’s transcribed interview. During the transcribed interview, Devon Archer confirmed then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. Then-Vice President Biden joined Hunter Biden and his business associates for dinners or by phone over 20 times to sell “the brand” and send a signal about their power, access, and influence. Below are key exchanges from the transcript. The full transcript can be found here, and documents discussed during the transcribed interview can be found here. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” used to send “signals” of power, access, and influence.

Big news, right?

You won't be surprised to know that some of the Sunday shows decided to completely ignore the story (presumably they did a lot of talking about Trump):

Shocker!

Not really. This is what you call a full court press on defense (while Jack Smith handles the offense). — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) August 7, 2023

Narrative media doing its thing. — P4b57_0B4N (@P4b57_0B4N) August 7, 2023

Spiking stories that don't fit the new is THE most effective propaganda. — kokomored (@kokomored1) August 7, 2023

The proof of bias is often found in what the media chooses not to report.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!