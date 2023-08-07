Biden-Harris campaign staffer says once we stop being so racist and sexist Kamala's...
Here's how much time the network Sunday shows devoted to the Devon Archer transcript

Doug P.  |  12:16 PM on August 07, 2023
Journalism meme

Last week the transcript of Devon Archer's testimony was released, and it was clear according to Hunter Biden's former business associate that Joe Biden was "the brand":

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today released the transcript from Devon Archer’s transcribed interview. During the transcribed interview, Devon Archer confirmed then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. Then-Vice President Biden joined Hunter Biden and his business associates for dinners or by phone over 20 times to sell “the brand” and send a signal about their power, access, and influence. Below are key exchanges from the transcript. The full transcript can be found here, and documents discussed during the transcribed interview can be found here.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” used to send “signals” of power, access, and influence.

Big news, right?

You won't be surprised to know that some of the Sunday shows decided to completely ignore the story (presumably they did a lot of talking about Trump):

Shocker!

The proof of bias is often found in what the media chooses not to report.

