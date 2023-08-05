Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump

We've got another example showing how some on the Left would love to see Trump sent to prison, but wouldn't be content to stop there.

Here's another video for the ever-expanding "saying the quiet part out loud" file (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Rep. @JasmineForUS (D-Texas): Republicans defending Trump "are getting dangerously close, in my opinion, to criminal culpability in and of themselves, as well" pic.twitter.com/wmRTbnV0qc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 5, 2023

Well, there it is!

They’re not supposed to say the “this is about criminalizing our political opposition” part out loud just yet — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2023

The quiet part out loud: Align yourself with the opposition, and we'll put you in jail. https://t.co/K531orURoY — Lou Grant (@TheCriticsSay) August 5, 2023

Not only does the Left want Trump in jail, but they'd also like to criminalize even voting for him. But the Republicans are the baddies, or something.

Jail all the Trump supporters - is that the endgame here? https://t.co/z71h4nCCKp — Karen Townsend (@penguinponders) August 5, 2023

We're certainly on that trajectory.

New “sure sounds like a threat” just dropped https://t.co/abzT1Kxzbu — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 5, 2023

All opposition must be squashed is not how a Democratic Republic is supposed to work



When did civics stop being taught and why is there no requirement for legislators to know how our system works? https://t.co/Mdl4dbdYgc — John (@VinylRecordsGuy) August 5, 2023

Those are the same Democrats who accuse Trump of being the wannabe dictator.

Each Squaddie is in a competition with the rest to see who can race to the bottom the fastest. https://t.co/ND9HlWRYKr — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 5, 2023

At this point, there doesn't even seem to be a bottom.

***

