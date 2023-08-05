Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump

CNN's attempt to rekindle Covid panic falls flat
Doug P.  |  10:59 AM on August 05, 2023
Meme screenshot

We've got another example showing how some on the Left would love to see Trump sent to prison, but wouldn't be content to stop there. 

Here's another video for the ever-expanding "saying the quiet part out loud" file (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Well, there it is!

Not only does the Left want Trump in jail, but they'd also like to criminalize even voting for him. But the Republicans are the baddies, or something.

We're certainly on that trajectory.

Those are the same Democrats who accuse Trump of being the wannabe dictator.

At this point, there doesn't even seem to be a bottom.

*** 

