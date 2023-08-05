Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the spending will boost approval

In spite of all the White House's (and other Dems') gaslighting about how great the economy is doing thanks to "Bidenomics" Biden's approval rating has fallen and it can't get up.
Biden's numbers are bad, especially on the economy:
CBS POLL: President Biden's approval rating hits an all-time low— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 30, 2023
Approve 40%
Disapprove 60%
The Economy
Approve 34%
Disapprove 64%
CBS/YouGov (B+) | n=2,181 | 07/26-28https://t.co/c7cssfXrja pic.twitter.com/Byoy1U1a2I
What do you do if you're a Biden staffer in the White House? They're already lying about the "great" economy on social media and elsewhere to the maximum degree, so it's time to break out the signs at construction sites:
NEW: Joe Biden's approval rating shows no signs of improving, so the administration is putting up signs with Biden's name on them at construction sites to "remind" Americans "who to credit".— Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 5, 2023
Now that’s hilarious! 😂pic.twitter.com/vNHVJC0err
Now that's what you call a last-ditch effort to boost a lousy approval rating.
CNN: Biden's approval rating shows no signs of improving, so the administration is putting up signs with Biden's name on them at construction sites to "remind" Americans "who to credit" pic.twitter.com/9hBoPAdDjA— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023
The Republicans should put debt clocks next to all those signs.
Good idea. Lets put Biden signs on all gas pumps to show who is responsible for the astronomical prices!— Leonard Ast (@ast_leonard) August 5, 2023
And in grocery stores!
That's gonna get graffiti for sure!— Leesa J. (@LeesaWho) August 5, 2023
This administration is putting up their own "I Did That" signs.
Why isn't this sign put up????— Bruce Morris (@JustOffTheBench) August 5, 2023
Gas prices August 2020: $2.27 per gallon
Gas prices August 2023: $4.00 per gallon
Bidenomics!
No need for a sign -- we all know!
