Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio...
Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refus...
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
Gretchen Whitmer explains how Dems could boost Biden's approval (try not to laugh)
Did the White House write this NBC News story about what Biden &...
Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump
CNN's attempt to rekindle Covid panic falls flat
UNHINGED Keith Olbermann TRASHES Megyn Kelly in an INSANE Twitter rant
Biden's SecState condemning Putin for jailing opposition leader sparks gif & meme-fest
Social media star Kai Cenat INCITES dangerous NY riot over promise of...
Song's about killing people are always wrong? Not so fast says the New...
Now that Twitter is X ... does that mean we need a new...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 13: Devon Archer (Part 2)

Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the spending will boost approval

Doug P.  |  3:42 PM on August 05, 2023
CNN screenshot

In spite of all the White House's (and other Dems') gaslighting about how great the economy is doing thanks to "Bidenomics" Biden's approval rating has fallen and it can't get up.

Biden's numbers are bad, especially on the economy:

What do you do if you're a Biden staffer in the White House? They're already lying about the "great" economy on social media and elsewhere to the maximum degree, so it's time to break out the signs at construction sites:

Now that's what you call a last-ditch effort to boost a lousy approval rating.

Recommended

Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
FuzzyChimp

The Republicans should put debt clocks next to all those signs.

And in grocery stores!

This administration is putting up their own "I Did That" signs.

No need for a sign -- we all know!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
FuzzyChimp
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio record
Doug P.
Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump
Doug P.
Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refusal
FuzzyChimp
Did the White House write this NBC News story about what Biden & Trump did this week?
Doug P.
CNN's attempt to rekindle Covid panic falls flat
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil FuzzyChimp