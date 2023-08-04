LOL Fox News story about Katharine McPhee ALMOST involved in a robbery is...
Will Jim Acosta add a chapter to his book after the WH's latest 'assault on the free press'?

Doug P.  |  1:38 PM on August 04, 2023
Meme

Now that President Biden is in office our cherished norms and institutions have been re-established, as has full transparency and the Executive Branch's respect for, and openness to, the lynchpin of a free society, which is the press.

Well, maybe not entirely:

There's all that additional "transparency" we were promised!

From the Daily Signal:

Over the past three months, the number of reporters with access to the White House dropped by 31%. There are now 442 fewer reporters with a coveted “hard pass”—the result of new rules announced in May that took effect Tuesday.

The Daily Signal’s Fred Lucas was among the reporters slated to lose his White House press credentials, although he was given a 10-day extension “to submit the required materials.” The White House now requires reporters to obtain press credentials from Congress or the Supreme Court to fulfill its new requirement; Lucas is currently awaiting a decision on his applications to the other branches.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook first reported the numbers Wednesday along with news that Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent for Today News Africa, lost his hard pass.

People are waiting for CNN's Jim Acosta to add a breathless chapter to his book.

If this were Trump you can be sure Jim Acosta would have gotten a whole new book out of just this.

To a large degree, the media seems perfectly happy to play right along.

*** 

