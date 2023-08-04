Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are using Putin-like tactics

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki is now with MSNBC and tells lies on that cable net instead of inside the White House briefing room these days.

This week Psaki said that the Republicans who are invoking Biden family corruption and Hunter's sweetheart deal to what Trump's going through are basically using Soviet-style tactics:

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Republicans’ rhetorical strategy of comparing the alleged wrongdoings of former President Trump and Hunter Biden creates a “false equivalency” and mirrors tactics used by Russian President Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/qQhTXBV9XP — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2023

From The Hill:

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that Republicans’ rhetorical strategy of comparing the alleged wrongdoings of former President Trump and those of Hunter Biden creates a “false equivalency” and mirrors tactics employed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian regimes. “[Republicans want to] muddy the waters out there. That, by the way, is a tactic that Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian dictators use,” Psaki, an MSNBC host, said on “José Díaz-Balart Reports.”

Projection detected!

she's the master of russian propaganda tactics..... — Darin Gillies (@dagsteel) August 4, 2023

The former press secretary for the head of the administration that is now trying to jail his potential 2024 opponent is accusing the other side of using Putin-style tactics? Unreal.

Nice hat!

And remember when the Trump administration sucked up to Putin and the Russians by giving them a "re-set button"? Wait, that was a different administration.

