Jonathan Turley uses Archer transcript to sink Dem claims Biden calls were just 'niceties'

Doug P.  |  10:45 AM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The transcript of former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer has been released and guess what'll happen next: The lib media will spend the entire day tightly focused on Trump's appearance later today at a DC courthouse. 

Meanwhile, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has reviewed the transcript and, not surprisingly, Democrats who claimed that Biden's nearly two-dozen phone calls with Hunter's business partners were about the weather or just "niceties" weren't being honest, according to what the testimony shows. 

That's quite a "nicety"!

Wait, isn't Hunter the "smartest man" Joe Biden knows? Ouch.

Goldman calls that "talking about the weather."

And then there's the story the New York Post published this morning:

Remember when Biden flatly denied having ever spoken to Hunter or his business associates about their overseas dealings? The Bidens and their water carriers in the media would like everybody to forget that. Just in case, though, Biden's being kept far away from the media right now:

*** 

