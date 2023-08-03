Jonathan Turley uses Archer transcript to sink Dem claims Biden calls were just 'niceties'

The transcript of former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer has been released and guess what'll happen next: The lib media will spend the entire day tightly focused on Trump's appearance later today at a DC courthouse.

Meanwhile, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has reviewed the transcript and, not surprisingly, Democrats who claimed that Biden's nearly two-dozen phone calls with Hunter's business partners were about the weather or just "niceties" weren't being honest, according to what the testimony shows.

The Devon Archer transcript is out. Archer said that Ukrainian wanted Hunter Biden to help relieve pressure from the prosecutors looking into corruption. They wanted the Bidens to take the heat off. Biden later insisted on the firing of the prosecutor. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2023

...There was a discussion of a $142,000 purchase of a luxury car for Hunter as part of his payments as well as various wire transfers... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2023

That's quite a "nicety"!

...Archer said that the Biden brand was Joe Biden and that was what was being sold. It was clear that they were not looking for Hunter. Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky reportedly said that Hunter “was stupid, and his dog was smarter.” https://t.co/PkxN1ZnVst — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2023

Wait, isn't Hunter the "smartest man" Joe Biden knows? Ouch.

...Archer told Congress Burisma would have gone out of business without securing the Biden backing... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2023

...So Archer said that they were selling Joe Biden and that the Ukrainians stated that they wanted the Bidens to take the pressure off the company from the prosecutors. Yet. Rep. Goldman insists that only confirmed the exchange of "niceties." https://t.co/rd4w8lafzo — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2023

Goldman calls that "talking about the weather."

And then there's the story the New York Post published this morning:

...There is also a new letter from Joe Biden to Archer thanking him for partnering with Hunter and referencing their attendance at a lunch with visiting Chinese President Hu Jintao...https://t.co/rWaB2OkjgS — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2023

Remember when Biden flatly denied having ever spoken to Hunter or his business associates about their overseas dealings? The Bidens and their water carriers in the media would like everybody to forget that. Just in case, though, Biden's being kept far away from the media right now:

EXCERPT FROM DEVON ARCHER TRANSCRIPT:



ARCHER: "Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the brand attached to it...I think that preserved them..."



REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D): "But how would that work?"



ARCHER: "Because people would be intimidated to mess with them."… pic.twitter.com/uIqouwArBE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!