DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just...
Sorry, CNN, nobody is buying your OMG IT'S A COVID SUMMER SURGE BS...
Brady Campaign president longs for a real-life Barbieland where Kens couldn't become mass...
*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops...
Science is settled: Graph shows once and for all that 'Republicans have become...
Kyrsten Sinema Is 'Livid' With the Biden Administration
DAMNING thread proves Biden admin used Facebook to silence and censor conservatives in...
NY Times reports Jack Smith's 'holding Trump to account for lying unlike anyone...
Woke dad eschews Barbie film because his 'daughter already receives enough unintentional w...
Chicago mayor takes offense to use of word 'mob' to describe a criminal...
NYT puts NBA owners on blast for donating to GOP politicians and causes...
Another BOMBSHELL: Check out the super-friendly handwritten NOTE Joe Biden sent Hunter's b...
Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's...
D'OH! Archer transcript shows Dem Rep. Dan Goldman again accidentally torpedoing the Biden...

CNN journo notes Trump's politicizing attempts to throw him in jail

Doug P.  |  2:37 PM on August 03, 2023
meme

CNN and MSNBC are currently at TRUMPCON-1, their highest state of lib "journalism" readiness, as Donald Trump is now on the way to Washington, DC to be indicted. 

Earlier, Trump took to Truth Social and said that all the indictments will end up making him the next president:

The Left is trying to imprison a Democrat's political opponent but on CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny nevertheless said this: 

Really? If only Trump would not politicize this situation by fighting back it would go a lot smoother (for the Democrats), according to another CNN hot take. 

Recommended

*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT
Sam J.

THIS is CNN! And they're going full Toobin today:

Stay tuned.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT
Sam J.
DAMNING thread proves Biden admin used Facebook to silence and censor conservatives in more ways than ONE
Sam J.
DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just like Osama bin Laden
Sarah D
Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)
Sam J.
Woke dad eschews Barbie film because his 'daughter already receives enough unintentional whiteness,' OK?
Sarah D
Kyrsten Sinema Is 'Livid' With the Biden Administration
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT Sam J.