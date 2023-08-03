CNN journo notes Trump's politicizing attempts to throw him in jail

CNN and MSNBC are currently at TRUMPCON-1, their highest state of lib "journalism" readiness, as Donald Trump is now on the way to Washington, DC to be indicted.

Earlier, Trump took to Truth Social and said that all the indictments will end up making him the next president:

Donald Trump on Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/qVJ2i4RsqX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2023

The Left is trying to imprison a Democrat's political opponent but on CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny nevertheless said this:

TRUMP: "I need one more indictment to ensure my election!"



CNN's Jeff Zeleny: "He's right about one thing. This is politicized because he is politicizing it...! The former president is making the campaign [into] the courtroom." pic.twitter.com/xXocuhJ7Jy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2023

Really? If only Trump would not politicize this situation by fighting back it would go a lot smoother (for the Democrats), according to another CNN hot take.

Totally laughable. — Dustin Seifert (@DustinSeifert) August 3, 2023

THIS is CNN! And they're going full Toobin today:

Co-counsel for the first impeachment of Donald Trump says "this will be not the trial of the century, the trial of the millennium!" pic.twitter.com/5XMsT8WdsX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2023

Stay tuned.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!