NBC presidential historian reminds us about threats like the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11 & Trump

Doug P.  |  10:47 AM on August 02, 2023
meme

Special counsel Jack Smith's charges against former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump have given the "January 6th was the worst thing since 9/11" people another opportunity to weigh in, as Adam Kinzinger did on CNN: 

Not to be outdone, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss took that baton handoff from Kinzinger and ran with it, invoking the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in his warning about the threat that Donald Trump poses to "democracy":

"Historian"? Really?

And the "Morning Joe" hosts and panelists are too ignorant and blinded by partisan politics to know it. Then again, they support the current president who delivered a eulogy for Robert Byrd while telling everybody Trump's a racist.

Today was no different.

If casting doubt on the results of a presidential election is illegal, when does Hillary Clinton get indicted?

*** 

