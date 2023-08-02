NBC presidential historian reminds us about threats like the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11 & Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith's charges against former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump have given the "January 6th was the worst thing since 9/11" people another opportunity to weigh in, as Adam Kinzinger did on CNN:

Adam Kinzinger compares the Capitol riot to Sept. 11th: "You think of Rudy Giuliani...America’s mayor after 9/11 that’s not only not caring about this really craziest attack since 9/11 to happen in this country, he's actually fueling it." pic.twitter.com/ovLh0epXFE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 2, 2023

Not to be outdone, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss took that baton handoff from Kinzinger and ran with it, invoking the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in his warning about the threat that Donald Trump poses to "democracy":

Michael Beschloss went further and compared January 6th to the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11: "Donald Trump, just like those other threats to American democracy, tried to destroy our system." pic.twitter.com/2AhvFs6ynX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 2, 2023

MSNBC’s @BeschlossDC on Trump: “From time to time, America faces threats from monsters who want to destroy our democracy. That happened in 1861, with the Confederacy … The same thing happened in 1933 … Pearl Harbor, 1941. We were bombed. Our system was very much in danger, our… pic.twitter.com/BPaOnPNOE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 2, 2023

"Historian"? Really?

Michael Beschloss is one of the most historically obtuse historians out there. The "monsters" that wanted to destroy this country in 1861 are the same ones who are trying to do it today---the Democrat Party. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 2, 2023

And the "Morning Joe" hosts and panelists are too ignorant and blinded by partisan politics to know it. Then again, they support the current president who delivered a eulogy for Robert Byrd while telling everybody Trump's a racist.

I never watch @Morning_Joe because my “Cringe Meter” short-circuits and explodes — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) August 2, 2023

Today was no different.

The statement would be true, if it was about Biden. But to say that denying the results of an election is worthy of indictment, you need to start indicting several dozen Democrats. https://t.co/c5r7vNOsl9 — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) August 2, 2023

If casting doubt on the results of a presidential election is illegal, when does Hillary Clinton get indicted?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!