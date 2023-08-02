Report: Group aims to buy every black man an AR-15 so conservatives will...
Rep. Byron Donalds compares dates and sees NO coincidence in timing of Trump...
Exception spotted in Dem Rep's belief that walls are racist and don't work
Tucker on Twitter Episode 12 (Part 1): Devon Archer
WaPo obviously impressed man prosecuting Trump has completed over 100 triathlons
Eric Swalwell Town Hall Devolves Into Chaos
John Hayward's must-read thread warns about Dems' double standard that could '[tear] the...
It just got awkward for media that slammed film 'Sound of Freedom' as...
I Saw The Barbie Movie And Liked It
Bidenomics update! 'Credit agency sees U.S. economy likely to slip into recession'
Having received their marching orders, AP simps play up Kamala Harris 'newfound aggressive...
NBC presidential historian reminds us about threats like the Civil War, Pearl Harbor,...
The Lincoln Project has been pretty creative with how they've spent suckers' money...
Surprised? 'Randomly selected' judge assigned Trump's DC case has a Biden connection

Janet Yellen gets help finding clues why U.S. credit rating was downgraded

Doug P.  |  4:52 PM on August 02, 2023
Screen shot

This week Fitch downgraded the United States triple-A debt rating because of all of Biden's "Building Back Better," or something:

From Market Watch:

Fitch Ratings late Tuesday made good on recent concerns about the U.S. credit profile and downgraded its rating on the nation’s debt one notch to AA+ from AAA, saying that it reflects “expected fiscal deterioration,” a “high and growing” government debt burden and an “erosion of governance” in face of repeated debt-limit standoffs and other ills.

Fitch warned in June that it could take that step even as the latest debt-ceiling showdown ended in a last-minute deal to avert a government shutdown. The ratings agency initially put the U.S. debt on a negative watch in May, as the debt-ceiling fight has been dragging on for months.

Tuesday’s ratings downgrade was the first for the U.S. sovereign debt since S&P’s Global Ratings took the same step in 2011, bringing its rating to AA+ from AAA also amid a debt-ceiling standoff at the time. 

More "Bidenomics" in action!

Recommended

Report: Group aims to buy every black man an AR-15 so conservatives will support gun control
Brett T.

He does, and yet Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's job is now to make everything believe that Biden does NOT own this. The government official who assured everybody in 2021 that inflation would be "transitory" is just baffled by the U.S. credit rating being cut:

The fact that this person is the head of the U.S. Treasury should keep everybody awake at night.

You have to wonder how much debt the U.S. would have to pile up before people like Yellen considered it problematic.

This administration is going to pretend everything's great until it all implodes, and even they they'll probably still pretend everything is great.

And it's not really even close.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Group aims to buy every black man an AR-15 so conservatives will support gun control
Brett T.
Tucker on Twitter Episode 12 (Part 1): Devon Archer
Aaron Walker
Rep. Byron Donalds compares dates and sees NO coincidence in timing of Trump indictments
Doug P.
Exception spotted in Dem Rep's belief that walls are racist and don't work
Doug P.
John Hayward's must-read thread warns about Dems' double standard that could '[tear] the Republic apart'
Sarah D
It just got awkward for media that slammed film 'Sound of Freedom' as Qanon garbage
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Report: Group aims to buy every black man an AR-15 so conservatives will support gun control Brett T.