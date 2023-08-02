Exception spotted in Dem Rep's belief that walls are racist and don't work

The "walls and fences don't work" Democrat crowd in Congress got a lot of practice saying that back when Trump was in office, and they were glad to see Biden reverse policies that actually secured the border:

Walls go against the very heart of our nation as we're supposed to be a beacon of hope.



I’m glad to see Biden act. Now, we must invest in policies that protect the rights of communities in the borderlands and end the mass militarization of the region.https://t.co/QlMY0yJmPW — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 14, 2021

The hypocrisy of Trump’s vanity wall. He wants to show it being built—at enormous cost to taxpayers—even if it helps people break through easier. It’s just an expensive hoax.



P.S. People can get through walls. That’s why they don’t work. https://t.co/o96AsTdiDN — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 13, 2019

Walls and fences don't work -- got that?

But as usual, exceptions do apply:

After threats, U.S. Rep. Jayapal spends over $45k in campaign funds on home security, including fence (via @filip_timotija) https://t.co/foQbRmbyrt via @seattletimes — Jim Brunner - on Threads @jjbrunner (@Jim_Brunner) August 2, 2023

This is how it always works! It's sort of like how these same Dems oppose guns except the kind that are used to protect them.

A big beautiful wall. Lol. https://t.co/4yjopViioS — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) August 2, 2023

Democrats love to secure their own homes but not our southern border https://t.co/s07Geu9JXH — Daniel Bronstein (@dhbron) August 2, 2023

It never fails!

***

