Exception spotted in Dem Rep's belief that walls are racist and don't work

Doug P.  |  3:19 PM on August 02, 2023
Meme screenshot

The "walls and fences don't work" Democrat crowd in Congress got a lot of practice saying that back when Trump was in office, and they were glad to see Biden reverse policies that actually secured the border: 

Walls and fences don't work -- got that?

But as usual, exceptions do apply: 

This is how it always works! It's sort of like how these same Dems oppose guns except the kind that are used to protect them.

It never fails!

*** 

Tucker on Twitter Episode 12 (Part 1): Devon Archer Aaron Walker