Rep. Eric Swalwell shares photo taken right before he was about to die on Jan. 6th because of Trump

Just to set the stage, here is a reminder that former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to appear Thursday afternoon at a Washington, DC courthouse after having been indicted on charges related to January 6th.

The courthouse is very close to the U.S. Capitol:

The U.S. Capitol Police force is prepared for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Thursday, Chief Thomas Manger told reporters. "We're prepared for tomorrow," Manger said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "We're prepared for whatever might happen." Manger said USCP has been in talks with its partner agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, Park Service and Secret Service. There are no plans to put up fencing around the Capitol complex, Manger said.

Most likely related to Thursday's events, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has reminded everybody about his harrowing experience on January 6th and that it's time for Trump to pay a price:

On January 6 I gaveled the House in to start the day. A few hours later when Trump’s terrorists attacked the chamber I texted my wife that I loved her and to kiss our children goodbye for me. It’s time for Justice to be served. pic.twitter.com/heRq3ldS1e — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 2, 2023

Maybe the judge in the DC case can make sure Swalwell is called as a witness during Trump's trial, along with AOC of course.

I for one am glad he made it out alive!

Thankfully, medical teams were standing by. pic.twitter.com/h9XIDwhR7B — AnOldMan (@RecklessOldMan) August 3, 2023

This is so outrageous, it’s almost satire. What a lying partisan hack.



People like @ericswalwell are what’s wrong with America. https://t.co/crt7tdP4E3 — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 3, 2023

Fortunately for Rep. Swalwell and his family he ended up being physically unharmed that day, and those replying that they hope Swalwell didn't accidentally text Fang-Fang by mistake that day are just being mean.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!