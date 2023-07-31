NYT now reports it's 'long been known that elder Biden' interacted with son's business partners

Reports about what Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer told a House committee behind closed doors on Monday shot a lot of holes in the Democrats' preferred narratives.

However, Mary Katharine Ham spotted one passage in a New York Times article about what unfolded that is doing a lot of heavy lifting on the part of the Biden White House that runs counter to previous Biden claims:

They just can't help themselves, because of "journalism" and all that.

They’re just going to print that… with a straight face? https://t.co/tsfEtwKSUy — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) August 1, 2023

Apparently.

And it's even contradicted earlier in the Times' article. But we'll get to that in a minute.

"Oh, sure, we all knew that. Didn't you know that? How could you not know that, you silly, uninformed dolts?"

-- The New York Times https://t.co/ftJEwrho5G — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) August 1, 2023

NYT misplaced their part of the script where they are supposed to repeat that the President has never spoken to Hunter about his business. https://t.co/mnneCPETvR — Jim Savell (@JimSavell) August 1, 2023

The actual article contains a little bit of both.

So why didn't the NYT ever mention this or find the contradiction notable when Biden explicitly denied doing so a hundred times?



Seems like they either need to throw Biden or their own journalism under the bus here. — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) August 1, 2023

The Times' story has some interesting pivots. Starting here:

In 2019, Mr. Biden also repeatedly said he had “never discussed” and had “never spoken to” Hunter Biden about his business dealings.

And ending here:

It has long been known that the elder Mr. Biden at times interacted with his son’s business partners.

Ah, well alright then! All the "journalism" bases appear to be covered.

