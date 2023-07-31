NYT now reports it's 'long been known that elder Biden' interacted with son's business partners

VP Kamala Harris talks with Florida teachers 'who simply want to teach the...
Doug P.  |  10:21 PM on July 31, 2023

Reports about what Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer told a House committee behind closed doors on Monday shot a lot of holes in the Democrats' preferred narratives. 

However, Mary Katharine Ham spotted one passage in a New York Times article about what unfolded that is doing a lot of heavy lifting on the part of the Biden White House that runs counter to previous Biden claims: 

They just can't help themselves, because of "journalism" and all that. 

Apparently. 

And it's even contradicted earlier in the Times' article. But we'll get to that in a minute.

The actual article contains a little bit of both. 

'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level Bill Mitchell
Amy

The Times' story has some interesting pivots. Starting here:

In 2019, Mr. Biden also repeatedly said he had “never discussed” and had “never spoken to” Hunter Biden about his business dealings.

And ending here:

It has long been known that the elder Mr. Biden at times interacted with his son’s business partners.

Ah, well alright then! All the "journalism" bases appear to be covered.

*** 

