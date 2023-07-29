USA Today's framing of Hunter Biden's 'foibles' & pouncing GOP is a #Journalism masterpiece

No more calls, please, we already have a winner of today's Hack Media Headline of the Day award!

Here's a USA Today take on the Bidens that's one for the ages:

Hunter Biden's foibles provide ammunition for Republicans who want to inflict harm on Joe Biden ahead of 2024 presidential campaign. https://t.co/5eQkuBpIJJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 29, 2023

That's definitely a modern journalism "masterpiece":

Masterpiece. The description of Hunter Biden’s crimes as “foibles.” The framing of the story as being actually about Republicans. The insinuation of “pouncing.” 10/10. https://t.co/rogLbDliRj — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 29, 2023

"GOP attacks on Hunter Biden"? That's just special! And that's written by the USA Today's White House correspondent and not an opinion piece, though these days they can be indiscernible.

Also the "but Trump" approach was quickly in play:

The White House and congressional Democrats suspect the GOP is using Hunter Biden to advance its own political agenda: To damage Joe Biden heading into next year’s election. Hunter Biden, a 53-year-old attorney and businessman, holds no public office and has no official role in his father’s government — unlike Ivanka Trump who held a policy job out of the White House as did her husband Jared Kushner. But his foibles have provided ammunition for those who want to inflict harm on Joe Biden and his presidency.

Corruption allegations combined with failing to pay over a million dollars in taxes and pleading guilty to a gun charge (lying on a federal background check form) that would have been a felony for anybody else are "foibles" now? That word certainly wouldn't have been used if the person involved had the last name "Trump."

Nothing like referring to shakedowns, influence peddling for millions, tax evasion and other criminality as “foibles.” https://t.co/hxI2Pi0KJ6 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 29, 2023

"Foibles".



Federal gun charges are now "foibles".



This is why the MSM has become a laughingstock. https://t.co/9IlZCi88O9 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 29, 2023

As is often said, however much you loathe the media it's still not enough.

“RePuBLiCaNs PoUnce!!!!”



Delete your entire newspaper, you hacks. pic.twitter.com/fken5VXDds — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 29, 2023

When a Republican screws up, that's the story. When a Democrat screws up, the Republicans are the story. https://t.co/Dw3EmFGax8 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 29, 2023

Every single time.

The propaganda press summed up in one laughably absurd headline https://t.co/VTHYD7s14u — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 29, 2023

It's almost as if The Big Guy has them on the payroll.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!