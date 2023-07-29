Sick Puppy: Man spends $20,000 to fulfill his dream … of becoming a...
USA Today's framing of Hunter Biden's 'foibles' & pouncing GOP is a #Journalism masterpiece

Doug P.  |  9:34 AM on July 29, 2023
Journalism meme

No more calls, please, we already have a winner of today's Hack Media Headline of the Day award!

Here's a USA Today take on the Bidens that's one for the ages: 

That's definitely a modern journalism "masterpiece":

"GOP attacks on Hunter Biden"? That's just special! And that's written by the USA Today's White House correspondent and not an opinion piece, though these days they can be indiscernible. 

Also the "but Trump" approach was quickly in play: 

The White House and congressional Democrats suspect the GOP is using Hunter Biden to advance its own political agenda: To damage Joe Biden heading into next year’s election. Hunter Biden, a 53-year-old attorney and businessman, holds no public office and has no official role in his father’s government — unlike Ivanka Trump who held a policy job out of the White House as did her husband Jared Kushner. But his foibles have provided ammunition for those who want to inflict harm on Joe Biden and his presidency.

Corruption allegations combined with failing to pay over a million dollars in taxes and pleading guilty to a gun charge (lying on a federal background check form) that would have been a felony for anybody else are "foibles" now? That word certainly wouldn't have been used if the person involved had the last name "Trump."

FuzzyChimp

As is often said, however much you loathe the media it's still not enough.

Every single time.

It's almost as if The Big Guy has them on the payroll.

*** 

