'Off to Delaware!' KJP stammers when press corps asks her to bring Biden out

Doug P.  |  1:11 PM on July 28, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The White House has been keeping President Biden away from reporters -- and almost everything else -- for quite a while now. Here's just one example from this week:

Fast forward a couple of days to Friday and the White House press corps was asking Karine Jean-Pierre to bring Biden out to answer some of their questions for a change:

KJP stammered and then launched into the usual BS about how Biden's done so much in his first two-plus years (we don't disagree, but none of it is positive).

Translation?

BINGO! And it'll be an extra long "weekend" this time:

The "basement strategy" will be the "beach strategy" for at least ten days.

And there might never be another.

*** 

