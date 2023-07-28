'Off to Delaware!' KJP stammers when press corps asks her to bring Biden out

The White House has been keeping President Biden away from reporters -- and almost everything else -- for quite a while now. Here's just one example from this week:

President's Biden schedule for July 26: pic.twitter.com/MMAcWTGZD8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 26, 2023

Fast forward a couple of days to Friday and the White House press corps was asking Karine Jean-Pierre to bring Biden out to answer some of their questions for a change:

“Ask him to step out of that door into this room for 45 minutes!” — Reporters press WH Press Sec for Biden to give press conference pic.twitter.com/tj02oqG85V — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 28, 2023

KJP stammered and then launched into the usual BS about how Biden's done so much in his first two-plus years (we don't disagree, but none of it is positive).

Translation?

Off to Delaware for the weekend! https://t.co/fpAqgpTe7s — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 28, 2023

BINGO! And it'll be an extra long "weekend" this time:

Joe Biden will be spending the next 10 DAYS at the beach! pic.twitter.com/MCFVZFnQP9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2023

The "basement strategy" will be the "beach strategy" for at least ten days.

The Lid Presidency™️ — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 28, 2023

Lol her comments… what the hell does that have to do with anything!?!? https://t.co/thXLmtHv06 — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) July 28, 2023

Last press conference November 2022 😡 https://t.co/zFw3yITbXM — Joni Job (@jj_talking) July 28, 2023

And there might never be another.

***

