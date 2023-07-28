The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep exposing the corruption

Wednesday brought with it a glimmer of hope that justice and accountability might not be just for the "regular" people when we learned that Hunter Biden's plea deal is off the table, at least for now.

At the White House, Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre sidestepped questions about the president's son by claiming she won't comment about somebody who is a "private citizen."

Yes, indeed, nothing says "private citizen" quite like arriving at a courthouse in a motorcade and security that taxpayers are likely on the hook for:

JUST IN: Hunter Biden arrives via motorcade to a Delaware courthouse. He is expected to plead guilty to multiple federal crimes.



Yes, they try and rub our noses in the two-tiered justice system, but it's starting to backfire, and judging from the nervous reactions from DC Democrats and at the White House, truth is starting to win. The White House has moved the goalpost from "Biden never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings" to "Biden was never in business with his son." They know they've painted themselves into a corner, but fully exposing the corruption means there's much more to be done.

With today's news, could some accountability be on the horizon for the "Biden crime family"? To a great deal, the answer to that question depends on you.

