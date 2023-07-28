Bulwark's Tim Miller's weird obsession with making Christian bakers uncomfortable continue...
VP Kamala Harris does a great job explaining why 'Bidenomics' sucks
Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when...
'Off to Delaware!' KJP stammers when press corps asks her to bring Biden...
Mother Jones is triggered by Christopher Rufo being allowed to express his opinions...
Major Eyeroll! Nicolle Wallace takes an eight minute segment to laud 'BIDENOMICS'
Media spotted recycling Covid-era fear-mongering stories to spark heatwave panic
Emails reveal how Biden admin exerted pressure on Facebook to suppress certain COVID-relat...
Biden's debate assurance in 2020 is 'not what Hunter told a federal judge'...
Tim Scott calls out Fla. history curriculum, reiterates that 'there's no silver lining...
David Axelrod says no serious presidential candidate would consider RFK Jr. for a...
Rep. Steve Cohen suggests putting 'some type of barriers' in women's locker rooms
Rep. James Comer says banks submitted more than 170 suspicious activity reports on...
Anheuser-Busch laying off about 350 employees

The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep exposing the corruption

Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on July 28, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

Wednesday brought with it a glimmer of hope that justice and accountability might not be just for the "regular" people when we learned that Hunter Biden's plea deal is off the table, at least for now. 

At the White House, Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre sidestepped questions about the president's son by claiming she won't comment about somebody who is a "private citizen." 

Yes, indeed, nothing says "private citizen" quite like arriving at a courthouse in a motorcade and security that taxpayers are likely on the hook for:

Yes, they try and rub our noses in the two-tiered justice system, but it's starting to backfire, and judging from the nervous reactions from DC Democrats and at the White House, truth is starting to win. The White House has moved the goalpost from "Biden never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings" to "Biden was never in business with his son." They know they've painted themselves into a corner, but fully exposing the corruption means there's much more to be done.

With today's news, could some accountability be on the horizon for the "Biden crime family"? To a great deal, the answer to that question depends on you. 

Recommended

Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when you ignore all the evidence against him
Sarah D

The mainstream media will do their best to either ignore Biden family corruption allegations or try and downplay charges and whistleblower testimony, so it's up to others in the media to expose wrongdoing at the highest levels. At Twitchy, we will stay on the stories that matter even while the lib media tries to keep them covered up, but we can't do it without your support. 

Joining Twitchy VIP (use promo code BIDENCRIMEFAMILY for 50% off your membership) and your support by reading and joining us in the fight will go a long way toward our push to hold this administration accountable. Thank you!

Can we interest you in a VIP membership, Mr. President? Mr. President... ? Mr. President?


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when you ignore all the evidence against him
Sarah D
'Off to Delaware!' KJP stammers when press corps asks her to bring Biden out
Doug P.
VP Kamala Harris does a great job explaining why 'Bidenomics' sucks
Doug P.
Major Eyeroll! Nicolle Wallace takes an eight minute segment to laud 'BIDENOMICS'
justmindy
Mother Jones is triggered by Christopher Rufo being allowed to express his opinions in the NYT
Sarah D
Emails reveal how Biden admin exerted pressure on Facebook to suppress certain COVID-related content
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when you ignore all the evidence against him Sarah D