David Hogg says the right-wing bias of corporate media is 'nuts'
Read why our own Aaron Walker has been suspended from Twitter and read...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp...
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sid...
The Hunter Biden Sitcom with Greg Price
TIME's spin on Neb. teen sentenced for aborting, burning, and burying her baby...
U.N. chief declares 'era of global warming' over (kindly panic at the replacement...
GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't...
Ex CIA chief/SecDef defends signing the Hunter Biden laptop 'Russian disinfo' letter
Politico found an interesting way to frame Jeremy Redfern doing MSM's job on...
Rep. Ted Lieu's chart during border hearing didn't make the point he thought...
Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum...

KJP's confident answer to question about Biden pardoning Hunter makes many think 'the fix is in'

Doug P.  |  3:51 PM on July 27, 2023

Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart yesterday and the judge, Biden's lawyers, and prosecutors will meet again in about a month to see if they can reach a deal that doesn't include blanket immunity for the president's son.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre normally sidesteps questions about Hunter Biden by saying he's a "private citizen" (hey, don't ALL private citizens live at the WH, fly on Air Force One and get a Secret Service motorcade to their court appearance?). However, she did provide a one-word answer today.

Jean-Pierre was asked if President Biden would pardon his son if he were to be convicted, and she provided a direct answer: 

KJP seemed pretty confident with that answer, meaning it's going to kick up a good deal of skepticism:

Does anybody think that AG Merrick Garland won't be able to make Biden's troubles with this eventually disappear?

Recommended

Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal
Sarah D

Then again, KJP could just be doing what she does every day, which is lying:

Time will tell, but we're not going to bet the ranch that this won't end with the "two-tiered justice system" yet again being rubbed in our faces. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal
Sarah D
Read why our own Aaron Walker has been suspended from Twitter and read his appeal
Aaron Walker
CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Doug P.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp if he ran for POTUS
Sarah D
Ex federal prosecutor explains why judge in Hunter Biden case 'smelled a rat'
Doug P.
U.N. chief declares 'era of global warming' over (kindly panic at the replacement term)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal Sarah D