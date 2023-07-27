KJP's confident answer to question about Biden pardoning Hunter makes many think 'the fix is in'

Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart yesterday and the judge, Biden's lawyers, and prosecutors will meet again in about a month to see if they can reach a deal that doesn't include blanket immunity for the president's son.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre normally sidesteps questions about Hunter Biden by saying he's a "private citizen" (hey, don't ALL private citizens live at the WH, fly on Air Force One and get a Secret Service motorcade to their court appearance?). However, she did provide a one-word answer today.

Jean-Pierre was asked if President Biden would pardon his son if he were to be convicted, and she provided a direct answer:

BREAKING: @whitehouse @PressSec says President @JoeBiden will not pardon his son, Hunter Biden if convicted of tax fraud and probably other crimes. WATCH pic.twitter.com/MKedWodHVe — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 27, 2023

KJP seemed pretty confident with that answer, meaning it's going to kick up a good deal of skepticism:

Because the fix is still in. — 🇺🇸John B. Hall🇺🇸 (@JohnBollingHall) July 27, 2023

Because he won’t have to since the fix is apparently in — Laurence Jarvik (@lajarvik) July 27, 2023

Does anybody think that AG Merrick Garland won't be able to make Biden's troubles with this eventually disappear?

Ah, she can say that with confidence. Wonder what the DOJ told Biden this morning? 🤔



“Don’t worry sir, we got this!” <insert big wink> https://t.co/ZLtTQ6FOq7 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 27, 2023

Sounds like they all know Hunter will somehow walk free with DOJ AG garland shield of immunity! — Justice/Ubun2 (@dgtlUbun2) July 27, 2023

Because the outcome is pre-determined https://t.co/bRmOwyoCO5 — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) July 27, 2023

Then again, KJP could just be doing what she does every day, which is lying:

That means he will. — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) July 27, 2023

He said he's not, that means he will, they always do the opposite of what they say https://t.co/d2DHTLkwBM — OurVoicesWILLNOTBeSilenced (@cgosselinaikens) July 27, 2023

Time will tell, but we're not going to bet the ranch that this won't end with the "two-tiered justice system" yet again being rubbed in our faces.

***

