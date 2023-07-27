CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing

You have without a doubt noticed that the media has made it quite clear that when it comes to global warming, this July is the most July in the history of Julys going way back in time.

The simultaneous media & Lefty freakout is no coincidence, and they're really dialed the panic up to eleven.

Here's CNN's offering:

Heat waves in three continents have driven the planet's average temperature in July to levels not seen in 120,000 years, scientists say https://t.co/IMX5qsZPig pic.twitter.com/GMr1XYrSDy — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2023

Interesting choice of accompanying photo, CNN.

Good thing they’re all bundled up in July then, huh?



🤡🤡🤡 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 27, 2023

They are wearing sweaters and masks in the heat wave photo. https://t.co/teqW9QtVAq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2023

I love the accompanying photo of women wearing pants, hoodies, and sweaters in the unprecedented heat wave. https://t.co/MqiYfW7pkv — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 27, 2023

If they're going to try and sell that level of panic CNN could at least attempt to look like they're trying.

LOOK AT THIS PICTURE I AM FRIKKING HOWLING 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dLD2I6Haiu pic.twitter.com/MZSvZVo43X — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 27, 2023

"It's the hottest it's been in 120,000 years... grab my sweater!

CNN also must have obtained some sensitive temperature data from that time that nobody else has:

Can we get a @CommunityNotes on how CNN's "scientists" have temperature records going back 120,000 years? — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) July 27, 2023

Humans 120,000 years ago measuring the earths temperature pic.twitter.com/G4HrVIQO2W — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 27, 2023

Didn’t realize we had thermometers tied to an NOAA database 120,000 years ago? https://t.co/BXFUZgy7xn — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 27, 2023

Somebody should have also banned the gas stoves they were using 120,000 years ago.

Who was driving SUV's 120,000 years ago? https://t.co/o3zkycLIFS — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) July 27, 2023

Weather records don’t go back that far. Gaslighting idiots, the lot of you! https://t.co/JrymZpqeTI — Natebibi Actual (@NateDog_LA) July 27, 2023

Trust the experts™!

By the way, the "Earth is the warmest it's been in 120,000 years" approach isn't all that new and CNN needs to invent some new fear-mongering.

2016:

Study: Earth Is At Its Warmest In 120,000 Years https://t.co/FNl1Htfzk8 — Slashdot (@slashdot) September 27, 2016

2018:

Earth is the warmest it's been in 120,000 years https://t.co/xkkRZvGGXg — Mashable (@mashable) August 27, 2018

2023:

Heat waves in three continents have driven the planet's average temperature in July to levels not seen in 120,000 years, scientists say https://t.co/IMX5qsZPig pic.twitter.com/GMr1XYrSDy — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2023

At least the media's into recycling, so they can believe they're doing their part to "save the planet."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!