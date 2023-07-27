CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing

Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp...
Doug P.  |  3:16 PM on July 27, 2023
Sarah D.

You have without a doubt noticed that the media has made it quite clear that when it comes to global warming, this July is the most July in the history of Julys going way back in time.

The simultaneous media & Lefty freakout is no coincidence, and they're really dialed the panic up to eleven.

Here's CNN's offering: 

Interesting choice of accompanying photo, CNN.

If they're going to try and sell that level of panic CNN could at least attempt to look like they're trying.

Sarah D

"It's the hottest it's been in 120,000 years... grab my sweater! 

CNN also must have obtained some sensitive temperature data from that time that nobody else has:

Somebody should have also banned the gas stoves they were using 120,000 years ago.

Trust the experts™!

By the way, the "Earth is the warmest it's been in 120,000 years" approach isn't all that new and CNN needs to invent some new fear-mongering.

2016:

2018:

2023:

At least the media's into recycling, so they can believe they're doing their part to "save the planet."

*** 

