Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others

As you might already know, Hunter Biden's expected plea deal is off (at least for now) and the president's son ended up pleading not guilty:

At the end of the tumultuous three-hour hearing, Biden instead wound up pleading not guilty to all three charges, and the judge postponed further proceedings, likely for a month or more. The deal isn’t dead, but federal prosecutors and Biden’s lawyers will now have to satisfy Noreika’s concerns about technical aspects of the deal and her own role in enforcing a so-called pretrial diversion agreement under which Biden would avoid prison time on the gun charge if he remains drug-free for two years and doesn’t break any other laws.

Basically, it looks like the Biden attorneys were hoping the "deal" would also make Hunter immune to other charges (in addition to the slap-on-the-wrist for the current charges), and that's apparently not going to happen.

The judge's conditions for release caught the eye of Julie Kelly, who couldn't help but be amused (along with the rest of us):

BREAKING: Judge Noreika just set release conditions on Hunter Biden.



My favorite is that he has to get a job lol pic.twitter.com/9yzsGa3S5H — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 26, 2023

Hunter might take that as a green light to sell some more of his "art"!

