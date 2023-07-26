Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to...
Karine Jean-Pierre sets a new dodging record after question about enforcing gun laws

Doug P.  |  3:11 PM on July 26, 2023

You're all familiar with President Biden's super-serious stance on "gun violence" and his frequent talk about tightening gun laws and holding people accountable.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked today if President Biden believes somebody charged with illegal possession of a firearm should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. You'll notice the questioner didn't even mention Hunter Biden, whose plea deal was rejected today, and his charge for lying on a federal background check form and illegally obtaining a gun. 

We're starting to think that Biden's "get tough" stance on gun laws has some exceptions: 

justmindy

The Biden White House obviously thinks there should be exceptions to the "rules" that definitely would apply to the rest of us.

Strange how that works, isn't it?

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad justmindy