Karine Jean-Pierre sets a new dodging record after question about enforcing gun laws

You're all familiar with President Biden's super-serious stance on "gun violence" and his frequent talk about tightening gun laws and holding people accountable.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked today if President Biden believes somebody charged with illegal possession of a firearm should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. You'll notice the questioner didn't even mention Hunter Biden, whose plea deal was rejected today, and his charge for lying on a federal background check form and illegally obtaining a gun.

We're starting to think that Biden's "get tough" stance on gun laws has some exceptions:

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer if Joe Biden — who prides himself in working on gun laws — believes someone who is charged with possessing a firearm illegally should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law pic.twitter.com/QVBzTYnS0u — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2023

The White House can’t say if Joe Biden believes someone who is charged with possessing a firearm illegally should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law



pic.twitter.com/07uDpC7EOq — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 26, 2023

The Biden White House obviously thinks there should be exceptions to the "rules" that definitely would apply to the rest of us.

Another non-answer from KJP... doesn't she get tired of this? — Steve Bralovich (@marathon332) July 26, 2023

Democrats sure have a lot to say about guns… unless it deals with Hunter Biden. https://t.co/YWrjXsbDeD — DVD commentary (@illion26) July 26, 2023

Strange how that works, isn't it?

***

