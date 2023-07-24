Jonathan Turley has a new Biden-inspired nickname for the FBI

Good Lord, Ann Coulter DEFENDS Joe Biden’s treatment of his seventh granddaughter
Doug P.  |  2:42 PM on July 24, 2023
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

A common response from heads of the FBI when being grilled in congressional hearings is "I can't comment on an investigation that's ongoing." 

That answer can be given forever as long as the investigation(s) never end until some of them just disappear. 

When it comes to investigations involving the Biden's, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley suggested what could be a nickname for the FBI, at least as it pertains to evidence about the president and his family: 

Watch:

"You send evidence to the FBI, if it has the name Biden on it, it dies a very rapid death."

That certainly appears to be the case. 

And yet we're constantly assured that there's no "two-tiered justice system" in the U.S.

*** 

