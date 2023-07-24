Jonathan Turley has a new Biden-inspired nickname for the FBI

A common response from heads of the FBI when being grilled in congressional hearings is "I can't comment on an investigation that's ongoing."

That answer can be given forever as long as the investigation(s) never end until some of them just disappear.

When it comes to investigations involving the Biden's, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley suggested what could be a nickname for the FBI, at least as it pertains to evidence about the president and his family:

Watch:

.@JonathanTurley on the FBI evidence Grassley released showing Biden corruption: “It increasingly seems like the @FBI is the place where evidence goes to die.” pic.twitter.com/FB9ir6WDJw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2023

"You send evidence to the FBI, if it has the name Biden on it, it dies a very rapid death."

That certainly appears to be the case.

The DOJ and the FBI are in fact the place where evidence goes to die -- provided that the subject is a Clinton, Biden or leftist. https://t.co/f40XLETwnZ — George Landrith (@GLandrith) July 23, 2023

And yet we're constantly assured that there's no "two-tiered justice system" in the U.S.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!