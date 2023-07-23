Washington Post offers advice on how to spot gaslighting & gets lit up

Who's up for some advice about how to spot gaslighting, courtesy of the Washington Post?

This could be enough to keep you laughing for the rest of the day:

Advice: In families, gaslighting, a form of emotional abuse, is confusing and hard to accept. Why would people who love you want to drive you crazy or undermine your reality? https://t.co/VPNX9rJTaN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 23, 2023

How to stop getting gaslit?

Well, for starters, people could stop reading the Washington Post.

Not the Washington post giving advice on gaslighting 🤣🤣🤣 — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) July 23, 2023

Oh look everyone, it’s gaslighting inception from another mainstream media outlet who was complicit with gaslighting the entire population in the last 3 years. — ChaoticGood42 (@ChaoticGood42) July 23, 2023

The Post started with examples of "gaslighting in families" but really should have started with media examples because there are so many more of them:

Gaslighting is psychological manipulation repeated over time, where one person, the gaslighter — who is more powerful — insists that the way they see things is the reality. The victim, the gaslightee, must accommodate, thereby leading them to second-guess their reality, character and sometimes sanity. When gaslighting is a core dynamic in a relationship, there can be no psychological safety. In families, gaslighting is confusing and hard to accept. Why would people who love you want to drive you crazy or undermine your reality? As therapists and research psychologists, we have heard about many instances of gaslighting in families. Here are a couple of them:

WaPo, meet WaPo!

It's almost as bad as when a newspaper does it. https://t.co/ueJi1POUAD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 23, 2023

Yes, gaslighting - or blatantly lying to someone’s face - is a form of emotional abuse: so perhaps stop doing it, WaPo hacks (and other outlets who are far too comfortable bending truths). https://t.co/y6mQDTQ3zP — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) July 23, 2023

Gaslighting- a thing media does to make Americans feel crazy and abused. Start your story there. — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) July 23, 2023

WaPo knows a lot about gaslighting. Its a part of their business model and their editorial process. — Mark K. Fabe (@Mark_K_Fabe) July 23, 2023

The irony has been overwhelming!

***

