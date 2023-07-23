Gavin Newsom continues to try to crush Temecula school board over the rejection...
Washington Post offers advice on how to spot gaslighting & gets lit up

Doug P.  |  10:56 AM on July 23, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Who's up for some advice about how to spot gaslighting, courtesy of the Washington Post? 

This could be enough to keep you laughing for the rest of the day:

How to stop getting gaslit? 

Well, for starters, people could stop reading the Washington Post.

The Post started with examples of "gaslighting in families" but really should have started with media examples because there are so many more of them:

Gaslighting is psychological manipulation repeated over time, where one person, the gaslighter — who is more powerful — insists that the way they see things is the reality. The victim, the gaslightee, must accommodate, thereby leading them to second-guess their reality, character and sometimes sanity.

When gaslighting is a core dynamic in a relationship, there can be no psychological safety. In families, gaslighting is confusing and hard to accept. Why would people who love you want to drive you crazy or undermine your reality?

As therapists and research psychologists, we have heard about many instances of gaslighting in families. Here are a couple of them:

WaPo, meet WaPo!

RickRobinson

The irony has been overwhelming!

*** 

