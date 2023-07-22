Jonathan Turley shreds 'so-called whistleblower' journalism (and Dems' hate for ACTUAL journalism)

On January 20th, 2021, the media and Democrats (as always, pardon the redundancy) love of government whistleblowers came to an abrupt end and it will remain that way until the day somebody with an "R" after their name is back in the White House.

Now, as George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has noticed, they are often reported as "so-called" whistleblowers. The culprit in this case is NBC News:

When two classic and credible whistleblowers come forward at great personal and professional risk, the media has to tag them with a “so called” pejorative reference. https://t.co/5h5kzSuyFj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 21, 2023

What percentage of the time did whistleblowers during the Trump years get the "so-called" treatment from NBC News?

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali discussed the new release of the 1023 form “to bolster these investigations that we saw them do earlier this week with IRS so-called whistleblowers about Hunter Biden.” Figures like Joe Scarborough on MSNBC joined in the disparagement. In interviewing House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) who actually called the corruption investigation “dangerous,” Scarborough said “we have these so-called whistleblowers who are saying, yeah, we’re really angry … It’s just a clown show with these House Republicans, isn’t it?”

That goes hand-in-hand with what some Democrat politicians do with actual journalists, as Turley noted:

...Previously, Del. Stacey Plaskett attacked reporters testifying on censorship as “so-called journalists” and said they were “a direct threat” to the safety of others by reporting the censorship story. Plaskett even called for one's possible arrest. https://t.co/4GbSDZDQtP — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 21, 2023

But Republicans are a threat to the First Amendment, or something.

If you don’t support The Regime you must be marginalized and delegitimized. The propaganda has never been so thick or transparent https://t.co/JBYOy5u6ge — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 21, 2023

Plaskett is a delegate from the Virgin Islands, not a representative. Why is Plaskett even part of this hearing?



Because she's an attack dog. She's the same one that called @mtaibbi a "so-called journalist". https://t.co/DqNKsDDakN — Glenda Webb (@glendaw42090416) July 22, 2023

And NBC News is a "so-called" journalism operation.

