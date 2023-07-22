Jonathan Turley shreds 'so-called whistleblower' journalism (and Dems' hate for ACTUAL journalism)

Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted,...
Doug P.  |  12:24 PM on July 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On January 20th, 2021, the media and Democrats (as always, pardon the redundancy) love of government whistleblowers came to an abrupt end and it will remain that way until the day somebody with an "R" after their name is back in the White House. 

Now, as George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has noticed, they are often reported as "so-called" whistleblowers. The culprit in this case is NBC News:

What percentage of the time did whistleblowers during the Trump years get the "so-called" treatment from NBC News? 

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali discussed the new release of the 1023 form “to bolster these investigations that we saw them do earlier this week with IRS so-called whistleblowers about Hunter Biden.” 

Figures like Joe Scarborough on MSNBC joined in the disparagement. In interviewing House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) who actually called the corruption investigation “dangerous,” Scarborough said “we have these so-called whistleblowers who are saying, yeah, we’re really angry … It’s just a clown show with these House Republicans, isn’t it?”

That goes hand-in-hand with what some Democrat politicians do with actual journalists, as Turley noted:

But Republicans are a threat to the First Amendment, or something.

And NBC News is a "so-called" journalism operation.

