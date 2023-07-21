Rolling Stone rages at ‘trolls’ like me for pointing out their incredible hypocrisy...
Pic of Hunter Biden's lawyer 'during visit by the president's son' sparks up controversy

Doug P.  |  10:10 PM on July 21, 2023
Sums it up screenshot

There's an attorney's credo that states, in some form or another, that a lawyer will owe "undivided allegiance" to his or her client, and perhaps that was on display by Hunter Biden's attorney today. 

That is, at least, according to the UK Daily Mail and a photo they ran purporting to show Hunter Biden's attorney in Los Angeles: 

This has gotten some notice. 

Apparently The Daily Mail started bogarting the story first: 

The IRS whistleblowers and select Republicans apparently weren't invited

The First Son took a trip from his Malibu pad to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month. While Hunter was at the house, Morris was snapped on a balcony in plain view of the public street appearing to huff from a white bong, in photos exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

It's actually unclear if Hunter was on the scene, but hopefully, for legal reasons, he wasn't (not that it would matter with that family's level of legal protection from the inside): 

Hunter knows he's covered, so whatever...

Pretty much. 

Final notes:

OK, now THAT'S funny.

LOL!

*** 

