Wait, WHAT? Here are some, er, highlights, from the 'Bidenomics' speech in Philly

Doug P.  |  2:27 PM on July 20, 2023
Sarah D.

President Biden delivered a "Bidenomics" gaslighting session in Philadelphia today, and in fairness it wasn't quite as divisive and angry as his previous speech in Philadelphia with a backdrop that would have made old-school authoritarians proud:

However, today's speech was mostly on the latest White House branding effort, which is "Bidenomics" (whoever thought of that probably owns the baggie of cocaine). 

At times the president sounded like he was missing his nap and as such the neurons weren't firing quite right.

Got that? Neither did we.

Also, can we get a Community Note on this claim from Biden?

Care to tell us when inflation started to go up rapidly, Joe? 

Also apparently Biden envisions the Gulf of Mexico with a lot of wind turbines in it:

NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)
Sam J.

"Ain't seen nothin' yet"? Yeah, that's what we're afraid of. 

Biden also reminded us that the middle class was self-building, but with help from unions, or something:

And as usual, the speech wouldn't have been complete without Biden's patented high-kick "where do I go now" finish:

Something about Biden getting confused combined with the background music gives these things a "Monty Python skit" sort of feel.

*** 

