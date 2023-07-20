Wait, WHAT? Here are some, er, highlights, from the 'Bidenomics' speech in Philly

President Biden delivered a "Bidenomics" gaslighting session in Philadelphia today, and in fairness it wasn't quite as divisive and angry as his previous speech in Philadelphia with a backdrop that would have made old-school authoritarians proud:

However, today's speech was mostly on the latest White House branding effort, which is "Bidenomics" (whoever thought of that probably owns the baggie of cocaine).

At times the president sounded like he was missing his nap and as such the neurons weren't firing quite right.

BIDEN: "How many time you read in inflat—that a recession's comin'? They'ven wall street today said no you'll don't say resheck comin' now!" pic.twitter.com/kPAPWFLmXc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

Got that? Neither did we.

Also, can we get a Community Note on this claim from Biden?

BIDEN: "Pay for low wage workers has gone up...wages are growing faster than inflation!" pic.twitter.com/ckQBQYvo0T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

BIDEN: "Pay for low wage workers has gone up ... wages are growing faster than inflation!"



FACT: Real wages are down 3% since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/sURNgSzSDQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

Care to tell us when inflation started to go up rapidly, Joe?

Also apparently Biden envisions the Gulf of Mexico with a lot of wind turbines in it:

BIDEN: "We're goin' to the Gulf! You think I'm kiddin'? Heh heh. Ain't seen nothin' yet!" pic.twitter.com/JiwWvJ7j9U — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

"Ain't seen nothin' yet"? Yeah, that's what we're afraid of.

Biden also reminded us that the middle class was self-building, but with help from unions, or something:

BIDEN: "The middle class was built by the middle class!" pic.twitter.com/t8DfxSvcHl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

And as usual, the speech wouldn't have been complete without Biden's patented high-kick "where do I go now" finish:

Joe Biden has no clue where he's supposed to go. pic.twitter.com/PepJAOCDl8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

Something about Biden getting confused combined with the background music gives these things a "Monty Python skit" sort of feel.

