Rep. Thomas Massie releases footage from 1/6 near DNC HQ & has questions for FBI director Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified last week before the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Thomas Massie was troubled by what he heard:

FBI director Wray makes a troubling admission: the FBI often mines and collects personal financial data like gun purchases from private banks without a warrant. pic.twitter.com/S5cBrMYOmh — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 14, 2023

FBI Director Wray admits the government has been working in conjunction with financial institutions like Bank of America to mine personal data such as gun purchase records for law abiding citizens, with no warrants or subpoenas involved. pic.twitter.com/AxYAMQPYrt — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 12, 2023

But Wray's testimony (along with some dodging) left many questions unanswered, like this one:

It’s been 900 days since the 1/6 pipe bombs were planted and the FBI still refuses to provide information. Why is Wray stonewalling basic questions about the individual who may have found the bomb at the DNC? pic.twitter.com/r8aW2RPQF6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 12, 2023

In order to help move along Wray's supposed investigation, Rep. Massie provided a video and repeated a couple of the questions:

I’m publicly releasing footage about the discovery of the pipe bomb at the DNC on 1/6. After 900 days, why won’t FBI Director Wray answer congressional questions about the case? Did they even interview the person who appears to have found the bomb? pic.twitter.com/ysuqOExr73 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 20, 2023

Wray will continue to provide his usual deflection, which is "I can't comment on matters related to an ongoing investigation.

It astounds me that with all the cameras they cannot trace where he came from and where he went to. Defies reason. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) July 20, 2023

Not unlike the unsolved caper of the White House bag of cocaine.

***

