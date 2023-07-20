House Judiciary GOP letter to Christopher Wray contains damning testimony on FBI's Hunter...
Rep. Thomas Massie releases footage from 1/6 near DNC HQ & has questions for FBI director Wray

Doug P.  |  12:23 PM on July 20, 2023
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified last week before the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Thomas Massie was troubled by what he heard:

But Wray's testimony (along with some dodging) left many questions unanswered, like this one:

In order to help move along Wray's supposed investigation, Rep. Massie provided a video and repeated a couple of the questions:

Wray will continue to provide his usual deflection, which is "I can't comment on matters related to an ongoing investigation.

Not unlike the unsolved caper of the White House bag of cocaine.

*** 

