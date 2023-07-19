Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is...
Daily Beast is disgusted with GOP for seizing on Democratic antisemitism over Pramila...
Roseanne ROASTS Biden with a Hunter tweet that is a MUST SEE
Pelosi sets new gaslighting record with brags about Biden & who's 'there for...
Victory! The Louisiana legislature overrides a veto in a win against transgender ideology
Rebekah Jones calls Ron DeSantis an 'unhinged psychopath' while hearing voices in her...
Finally!!! The Biden administration is cutting off funding for the Wuhan Institute of...
CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT...
Mengele: Academic paper says it’s okay for ‘birthing people’ to take chemicals that...
Sky News wonders if a 'blistering' heat wave caused a car to catch...
Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with...
Great patriot Jesse Jackson honored by Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton
Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets big mad at Republican terrorists
CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub

'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on July 19, 2023

Every year when July rolls around it again becomes clear that it's the media alarmists' favorite month. Why? Summer is hot, and so is "climate change" (unless it's super cold during winter in which case that's also because of climate change but we'll get to that in a few months).

And with that, USA Today has published a story titled "Summers are always hot. Here's how we know climate change is making summer 2023 hotter."

The story starts this way

Summers are always hot. But this summer is different in some profound ways.

Record-breaking temperatures are hitting multiple cities. Phoenix recorded an unprecedented nineteen consecutive days over 110 degrees. Death Valley reached 128 on Sunday. Records are falling everywhere.

It's not your imagination: This is not a typical summer.

The extreme temperatures being recorded this summer are the result of the combination of natural variations within the climate system and human-caused climate change, with a hefty serving of El Niño thrown in.

You know this drill -- because it's the same every summer. 

Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) has a thread that puts the USA Today article into a shredder, and then tosses the shreds back into the shredder to turn them into confetti. 

Recommended

CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it
ArtistAngie

Turn on your air conditioning, because it's about to get even hotter:

It feels like the alarmists have been telling us for DECADES that we're hitting a "tipping point" (it feels like that because it's been happening over and over again). 

They're starting to realize that people have noticed:

Naturally USA Today couldn't publish another pile of eco-alarmism without invoking Michael Mann:

According to many of these people, everybody already died over 20 years ago.

And rest assured next summer will bring with it more media "hot" takes about how the summer of 2024 is EVEN HOTTER than the summer of 2023, and so on.

***

 Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

***

Related:

USA TODAY shows us what life could be like in 2050 if the US embraces 'green living'

Just when we think she can't get ANY dumber Kamala Harris GOES THERE with climate change

This was the scene after Biden called climate change the greatest threat humanity faces

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it
ArtistAngie
Daily Beast is disgusted with GOP for seizing on Democratic antisemitism over Pramila Jayapal's 'misstep'
Sarah D
Roseanne ROASTS Biden with a Hunter tweet that is a MUST SEE
ArtistAngie
Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is un-American and 'lame'
Sarah D
Victory! The Louisiana legislature overrides a veto in a win against transgender ideology
Aaron Walker
Pelosi sets new gaslighting record with brags about Biden & who's 'there for the children'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it ArtistAngie