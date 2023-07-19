Dem invokes Les Misérables to protect Hunter Biden from 'stickler for the law' whistleblower

If you bet that the Democrats' defense of the Bidens during today's House Oversight Committee hearing featuring testimony from two IRS whistleblowers would get so desperate it would include a reference to a Victor Hugo work, see the cashier to collect your winnings!

The Dem effort to distract from alleged Biden family corruption included Rep. Ro Khanna basically mocking a whistleblower using a reference to Les Misérables:

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna to the IRS whistleblower:



"You are a stickler for the law. It reminds me of Les Mis and the famous person wanted to get the person who had a sandwich" pic.twitter.com/A0lUe5PPU8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

Once again, another Democrat made a point they didn't know they made.

Maybe we need a few more Inspector Javerts and far fewer progressive far left prosecutors who refuse to prosecute real crimes at all. https://t.co/ybUKbxaQ0t — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 19, 2023

The Dems don't seem to mind "sticklers for the law" when they're doing their bidding.

Those pesky IRS agents sure are sticklers. Going after poor Hunter for his 178,000 dollar sandwich. 😂 — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) July 19, 2023

Remember everybody, Hunter's the VICTIM in this story!

So in this analogy Hunter Biden is like the guy who was so poor he had to steal a loaf of bread? https://t.co/sl6WRqn3O6 — Affirm Reality (@MirabelleW18) July 19, 2023

Hunter just wanted to feed his family, y'all.



Damn republicans forcing poor Hunter to abandon his daughter because they want to prosecute him for little things like millions of dollars in tax fraud https://t.co/ZjXaX8eKZG — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) July 19, 2023

That much is certain.

