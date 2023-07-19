BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize
Democrats get the vapors over Rep. MTG's images of Hunter Biden, demand they...
Mitt Romney posts CRINGE video in celebration of 'National Hot Dog Day'
Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS...
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she...
Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point...
Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and...
It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower...
MTG Triggers Democrats With 'Parental Discretion' Warning While Questioning IRS Whistleblo...
Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV
It's settled: NBC News historian Michael Beschloss concludes that Trump and DeSantis 'are...
Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official f...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced

Dem invokes Les Misérables to protect Hunter Biden from 'stickler for the law' whistleblower

Doug P.  |  6:19 PM on July 19, 2023
Meme screenshot

If you bet that the Democrats' defense of the Bidens during today's House Oversight Committee hearing featuring testimony from two IRS whistleblowers would get so desperate it would include a reference to a Victor Hugo work, see the cashier to collect your winnings! 

The Dem effort to distract from alleged Biden family corruption included Rep. Ro Khanna basically mocking a whistleblower using a reference to Les Misérables:

Once again, another Democrat made a point they didn't know they made.

The Dems don't seem to mind "sticklers for the law" when they're doing their bidding.

Remember everybody, Hunter's the VICTIM in this story!

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker

That much is certain.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker
Democrats get the vapors over Rep. MTG's images of Hunter Biden, demand they be put away
Brett T.
Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS Hunter Biden photos
justmindy
BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize
justmindy
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Brett T.
Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point she thought
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear Aaron Walker