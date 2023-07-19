Pelosi sets new gaslighting record with brags about Biden & who's 'there for the children'

Nancy Pelosi was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" earlier and to say she served up some doozies would be an understatement.

First off was Pelosi's assessment of President Biden, which belongs in the Gaslighting Hall of Fame (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Pelosi: "We couldn’t be better served ... than by President Joe Biden. This is a person who respects other points of view, the vision of our Founders, respects the sacrifices of our men & women in uniform to keep our freedom intact & again, honors the aspirations of our children" pic.twitter.com/ajWWH0QYwF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 19, 2023

Biden respects other points of view? Now THAT'S funny...

"This is a person who respects other points of view."



Joe Biden to those who didn't support partisan Democratic election bills:



"Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?" https://t.co/fEemzoDwsp — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 19, 2023

And remember when Biden called Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b**ch" for daring to ask him a question? What a uniter!

"Respects the sacrifices of our men & women in uniform..." pic.twitter.com/3S8udFNtCs — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) July 19, 2023

Naturally Pelosi was able to spout all that BS with zero pushback.

Literally saying stuff that is completely false, and easily evidenced, and the media heads just smile and nod along. https://t.co/Ptim694Vug — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) July 19, 2023

Hitting the sauce earlier than usual? — Mike (@michaeljashmore) July 19, 2023

But Pelosi wasn't finished, because she also did some bragging about herself while projecting onto Republicans:

Pelosi: "I’m there for the children & ... what they're doing is harmful to the children — whether it’s the air they breathe, the climate crisis ... their education, children learning, parents' learning — we have a wonderful country & we have to recapture some of the greatness" pic.twitter.com/eqayQPb5g4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 19, 2023

Pelosi claims that Republicans are harming children and she's there for them, which must be why Planned Parenthood decided to give her their Margaret Sanger Award a few years ago:

Pelosi is as shameless as they come.

'honors the aspirations of our children' @SpeakerPelosi



The ones that aren't murdered through abortion that is. — The Deacon (@sacresoldaten) July 19, 2023

Dems are "there for the children" -- not necessarily including the unborn (or Biden's unacknowledged 7th grandchild, obviously).

Trying to keep up. Mutilating children and stopping puberty is GOOD, republicans asking questions about climate policy and wanting parents to be involved with their kids is BAD.



Am I understanding correctly @SpeakerPelosi ? https://t.co/yJVKvftqvZ — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) July 19, 2023

The good old days of mutilating and sterilizing children, drag queen story hour, and porn in school libraries — S. Hopkins (@92huskies) July 19, 2023

Pelosi no longer has the Speaker's gavel but she remains just as awful as ever.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!