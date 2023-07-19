Pelosi sets new gaslighting record with brags about Biden & who's 'there for the children'

Roseanne ROASTS Biden with a Hunter tweet that is a MUST SEE
Doug P.  |  9:47 AM on July 19, 2023
Screenshotted meme

Nancy Pelosi was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" earlier and to say she served up some doozies would be an understatement.

First off was Pelosi's assessment of President Biden, which belongs in the Gaslighting Hall of Fame (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott): 

Biden respects other points of view? Now THAT'S funny...

And remember when Biden called Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b**ch" for daring to ask him a question? What a uniter!

Naturally Pelosi was able to spout all that BS with zero pushback.

But Pelosi wasn't finished, because she also did some bragging about herself while projecting onto Republicans:

Pelosi claims that Republicans are harming children and she's there for them, which must be why Planned Parenthood decided to give her their Margaret Sanger Award a few years ago:

Pelosi is as shameless as they come.

Dems are "there for the children" -- not necessarily including the unborn (or Biden's unacknowledged 7th grandchild, obviously).

Pelosi no longer has the Speaker's gavel but she remains just as awful as ever.

