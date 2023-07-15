MSNBC host says audience doesn't include conspiracy theorists (look who's nodding in agreement)

MSNBC exists to push the Left's desired talking points but everybody else can at least appreciate the prog cable net for its comedy value.

Today's example comes via MSNBC host Ali Velshi for not only what he said, but who was right next to him on the screen when he said it:

MSNBC’s @AliVelshi: Unlike Fox News, “my audience doesn’t have conspiracy theorists in it … people bathing in the cesspool of conspiracy are not watching me.” pic.twitter.com/xeCLySecpS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 15, 2023

Not that the comment was ridiculous and shameless enough on its own, but it was made while sitting next to former "disinformation czar" Nina Jankowicz:

Misinformation expert, "marry poppins," in this segment is perfect. https://t.co/wUdYf9IchV — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) July 15, 2023

It takes a lot of hutzpah for Velshi to say this WHILE TALKING TO NINA JANKOWICZ. https://t.co/QjIpbgqpEY — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 15, 2023

That's Nina Jankowicz appearing on MSNBC btw. https://t.co/3Yhe3vLcjl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2023

There's no lack of self-awareness quite like MSNBC hosts & commentators' lack of self-awareness!

The complete lack of self-awareness by MSNBC hosts is nothing short of astounding... https://t.co/wZZaAPzpHC — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 15, 2023

MSNBC cesspool of conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/Dofn4KMqSa — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) July 15, 2023

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan claimed black people cant vote in Georgia (the state with the second highest early vote in 2022, where both major party Senate candidates were black). The thing is people who deeply believe in false conspiracy theories can’t recognize them. https://t.co/egvTp2aMox — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 15, 2023

MSNBC has created an alternate reality where they all live, and anything that runs contrary to their delusions is automatically labeled disinformation or a conspiracy theory.

***

