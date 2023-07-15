Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well......
MSNBC host says audience doesn't include conspiracy theorists (look who's nodding in agreement)

Doug P.  |  3:01 PM on July 15, 2023

MSNBC exists to push the Left's desired talking points but everybody else can at least appreciate the prog cable net for its comedy value. 

Today's example comes via MSNBC host Ali Velshi for not only what he said, but who was right next to him on the screen when he said it:

Not that the comment was ridiculous and shameless enough on its own, but it was made while sitting next to former "disinformation czar" Nina Jankowicz:

There's no lack of self-awareness quite like MSNBC hosts & commentators' lack of self-awareness!

MSNBC has created an alternate reality where they all live, and anything that runs contrary to their delusions is automatically labeled disinformation or a conspiracy theory.

*** 

