Latest from WaPo's Jennifer Rubin answers the question 'does she have editors?'

Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on July 15, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier this week Business Insider published a story that was gleefully picked up on the Left that claimed people are fleeing Florida.

The problem? The story wasn't true and B.I. ended up issuing a correction

Even though it was a few days later, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was spotted still pushing the original story because obviously that's the preferred version:

Even more shameless is the headline to that accuses the Republican side of "know-nothingism." The projection is off the charts.

Multiple levels of "wrong" from Rubin? That seems pretty on-brand.

Even though that's been thoroughly debunked it won't be surprising if Rubin and others just keep citing the original version of the article because hey, why not!?

Not that any of this is very surprising considering the source.

