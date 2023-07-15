Latest from WaPo's Jennifer Rubin answers the question 'does she have editors?'

Earlier this week Business Insider published a story that was gleefully picked up on the Left that claimed people are fleeing Florida.

The problem? The story wasn't true and B.I. ended up issuing a correction:

Here’s Business Insider correcting its absurd mistake on July 11. pic.twitter.com/781rEwCCV6 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

Even though it was a few days later, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was spotted still pushing the original story because obviously that's the preferred version:

In which Jennifer Rubin writes a piece in the Washington Post on Friday that is based around the massive mistake that Business Insider made—and then corrected—on Tuesday. “Does she have editors?” was just emphatically answered. pic.twitter.com/HeigB7gL2c — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

Even more shameless is the headline to that accuses the Republican side of "know-nothingism." The projection is off the charts.

In effort to slam DeSantis, Washington Post writer makes serious factual error. See claim below at left. Attribution wrong, too: Not to ACS but to now-retracted story mangling ACS numbers, below at right. A mess. https://t.co/7yaLsjkQWdhttps://t.co/Qo3e8n2X0c pic.twitter.com/4HDJZF4wA9 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 15, 2023

Multiple levels of "wrong" from Rubin? That seems pretty on-brand.

Do you have an editor because you should fire him or her. And probably yourself as well. pic.twitter.com/P1BJivE1MG — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 15, 2023

And here’s Jennifer Rubin, three days later, still running with it in the Washington Post. She doesn’t know anything, or care that she doesn’t know anything—and nobody at the Post seems to mind. pic.twitter.com/WkwJlfMdw1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

It really is jarring to see. When I’ve written for the Post and the Times, I’ve been fact-checked until I bled. I if wrote that there are 50 states, I was asked for a citation. That’s fine—good, even. But, as is evident if you read those papers, it only happens in one direction. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

Even though that's been thoroughly debunked it won't be surprising if Rubin and others just keep citing the original version of the article because hey, why not!?

I love this more than I can possibly say. I honestly didn't think she could debase herself any further and yet here we are. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 15, 2023

She was absolutely robbed of the crown in this year's liberal hack competition. — mallen2023 (@mallen202311572) July 15, 2023

What say you @washingtonpost? Have you so fully immersed yourself in your role as a de facto arm of the Democrat party that you are giving up all pretense of journalistic integrity or objectivity? Et tu, @JRubinBlogger? — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 15, 2023

Not that any of this is very surprising considering the source.

