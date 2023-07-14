FBI's denial about policing speech got ratioed so hard J. Edgar Hoover cringed

Jordan Schachtel poses RIVETING question about draft dodging ... and the answers are...
Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on July 14, 2023
Meme

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified this week before a House committee where, among other things, he claimed that the bureau he runs isn't in the business of policing free speech.

In a follow-up statement, the FBI said this:

On top of the ratio that received the Twitter Community Note added insult to injury: 

The FBI’s statement is misleading. On May 18, 2023, former FBI agent Steve Friend testified before the House Judiciary Committee that he and others were directed to surveil and document parents attending school board meetings.

Well, there it is.

The Community Note combined with the replies is something else.

Rep. Matt Gaetz had this to add:

*** 

