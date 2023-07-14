FBI's denial about policing speech got ratioed so hard J. Edgar Hoover cringed

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified this week before a House committee where, among other things, he claimed that the bureau he runs isn't in the business of policing free speech.

In a follow-up statement, the FBI said this:

In reference to the false assertions about investigating parents at school board meetings, #FBI Director Wray told the House Judiciary Committee that the Bureau is not in the business of policing speech. Read more here: https://t.co/dZSUPgpAwS pic.twitter.com/7jebphhgIb — FBI (@FBI) July 12, 2023

On top of the ratio that received the Twitter Community Note added insult to injury:

The FBI’s statement is misleading. On May 18, 2023, former FBI agent Steve Friend testified before the House Judiciary Committee that he and others were directed to surveil and document parents attending school board meetings.

I’m just here for the community note. — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) July 14, 2023

FBI agents testified under oath that they were detailed to go to PT meetings and take down license plate numbers of parents and dig into their background, no one believes this pathetic statement. — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) July 13, 2023

You foolishly served as the partisan political arm of the Biden DOJ. It's disgusting and you should be embarrassed. — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) July 14, 2023

How long before you try to get those pesky Community Notes done away with? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 13, 2023

The FBI, which repeatedly told tech companies to censor users who shared information or opinions on COVID policies that they didn’t like, claims they’re “not in the business of policing speech” https://t.co/jN8hBpGErh — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 14, 2023

How can the FBI be expected to uphold the law and carry out its duties in a non-partisan manner if it openly and freely lies on Twitter? And what are they lying about? Undermining the constitution by silencing political dissidents. https://t.co/bGnC3CzB2B — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 14, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz had this to add:

