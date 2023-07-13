Sen. Chris Murphy tried to spike the inflation ball but only showed how bad Biden's been

Julie Kelly has damning thoughts about what Ray Epps is REALLY up to...
Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Biden White House has been busy trying to brag about inflation being "down," when of course it's still on the rise, albeit at a slightly slower rate than before. 

Twitter's Community Notes has been reminding everybody that Team Biden's shtick about the success of "Bidenomics" is disingenuous and dishonest. Here's one example from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

Nice Community Note on that one!

Over in the Senate, Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy tried to help out Biden and his party with how great they've been on inflation with a graph that only shows how much better things were under the previous administration:

Well, that IS helpful -- just not in the way Murphy thinks. An alternate take on that would be "look what happened with inflation just after Biden took office."

Based on the Biden/Dem spin on inflation, they sure do hope everybody's that stupid. 

Sam J.

And we're supposed to THANK them for it?

Shamelessness detected!

Democrats can spin inflation as hard as they want (and hope nobody understands the issue) but the reality is that Biden's watch has been bad for Americans:

We can't help but notice a distinct absence of MSM reporters going to grocery stores to ask shoppers if it feels like inflation is in "decline." 

