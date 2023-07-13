Sen. Chris Murphy tried to spike the inflation ball but only showed how bad Biden's been

The Biden White House has been busy trying to brag about inflation being "down," when of course it's still on the rise, albeit at a slightly slower rate than before.

Twitter's Community Notes has been reminding everybody that Team Biden's shtick about the success of "Bidenomics" is disingenuous and dishonest. Here's one example from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

Inflation is down for the 12th consecutive month.



And is at the lowest level in two years.



We promised to lower costs for everyday Americans.



President Biden is delivering. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 12, 2023

Nice Community Note on that one!

Over in the Senate, Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy tried to help out Biden and his party with how great they've been on inflation with a graph that only shows how much better things were under the previous administration:

Look what happened to inflation after Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act. pic.twitter.com/CApVniFZUT — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 12, 2023

Well, that IS helpful -- just not in the way Murphy thinks. An alternate take on that would be "look what happened with inflation just after Biden took office."

You’re kidding, right? Please say you are. Nobody is that stupid. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) July 12, 2023

Based on the Biden/Dem spin on inflation, they sure do hope everybody's that stupid.

hey genius, were still suffering from inflation. this is one of the few things you can't lie about bc we're living it. — Dani the Georgia Girl (@NewYearsDani) July 13, 2023

Look we made things less bad than we originally made it. https://t.co/50Kac4vvDh — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) July 12, 2023

And we're supposed to THANK them for it?

Still 3 points higher than when MR Foggy Bottom took office — Bruce Saunders (@BruceSa5507277) July 13, 2023

Shamelessness detected!

These people are shameless. Nothing in that horrendous climate change bill you lied about by calling it the inflation reduction act had even taken effect. Probably none it had taken effect by the end of 2022.

Raising the fed funds rate is what started inflation dropping but, you… https://t.co/fUah1OTyap — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) July 12, 2023

The post hoc ergo propter hoc logic fallacy, illustrated to perfection. Anyone who even barely follows economic and financial news knows why inflation is coming down all over the world, and it has nothing to do with this terrible law. https://t.co/OxLkuumxKY — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 12, 2023

Democrats can spin inflation as hard as they want (and hope nobody understands the issue) but the reality is that Biden's watch has been bad for Americans:

We can't help but notice a distinct absence of MSM reporters going to grocery stores to ask shoppers if it feels like inflation is in "decline."

***

