Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality check

The Biden White House continues to try and make "Bidenomics" a thing -- and in a positive way (which requires what's happening, in reality, to be completely ignored).

The POTUS account has been working hard to convince people that they're living in the best economy in US history -- provided your start date for "history" is within the last couple of years:

Bidenomics is just another way of saying "restoring the American Dream." pic.twitter.com/RpAFIWUOev — President Biden (@POTUS) July 10, 2023

Every American willing to work hard should be able to get a good job and afford good health care no matter where they live.



That’s the American dream.



That’s Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/oIl0540DBG — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris got in on the parade of BS this way:

America's small business boom means jobs, opportunity, and innovation.



When we invest in small businesses, we invest in America. pic.twitter.com/4KgS8zSulw — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 10, 2023

The odds that you'd have had to drop $14 on three tacos under the previous administration were much lower than they are under this great "Bidenomics" utopia.

There's plenty of "boom" going on, but not in a good way for workers and the economy in general.

It took Sen. Ted Cruz just one tweet to sink the ship full of BS the Biden White House is trying to make float:

#Bidenomics is a DISASTER for families across Texas and America.



💰The Average American family has lost $10,000 from inflation



📉 Real wages are down 3.2% since Biden took office



👔 55% of retirees went back to work because they needed more money



🏦 Retirement savings… — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 10, 2023

THAT'S "Bidenomics."

And nobody's buying the White House's "Bidenomics" gaslighting:

Today in Bidenomics:



"Only 20% of voters believe the nation is on the right track." pic.twitter.com/Dk0m0wKKxt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 9, 2023

It seems most people are believing what they're seeing in their own lives and not the Biden White House's attempts to convince them they're better off than they used to be.

***

