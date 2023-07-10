Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter...
Report Details Biden's Rage Behind Closed Doors

Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality check

Doug P.  |  3:16 PM on July 10, 2023

The Biden White House continues to try and make "Bidenomics" a thing -- and in a positive way (which requires what's happening, in reality, to be completely ignored). 

The POTUS account has been working hard to convince people that they're living in the best economy in US history -- provided your start date for "history" is within the last couple of years:

Vice President Kamala Harris got in on the parade of BS this way:

The odds that you'd have had to drop $14 on three tacos under the previous administration were much lower than they are under this great "Bidenomics" utopia. 

There's plenty of "boom" going on, but not in a good way for workers and the economy in general. 

It took Sen. Ted Cruz just one tweet to sink the ship full of BS the Biden White House is trying to make float:

THAT'S "Bidenomics." 

And nobody's buying the White House's "Bidenomics" gaslighting:

It seems most people are believing what they're seeing in their own lives and not the Biden White House's attempts to convince them they're better off than they used to be.

*** 

