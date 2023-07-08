WaPo reports gov't having hands tied on censorship 'unravels plans to protect 2024 elections'

How can you tell a Democrat is in the White House right now?

Quite simple. If the current administration was a Republican one, just imagine the "judge saves the Republic" spin from the MSM after an injunction preventing them from working with social media companies and telling them who and what should be censored.

Instead we get a post-ruling spin like this one from the Washington Post:

A July 4 injunction that places extraordinary limits on the government’s communications with tech companies undermines initiatives to harden social media companies against election interference, civil rights groups and tech industry insiders say. https://t.co/HcRRFoc6xs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2023

"Plans to protect the 2024 elections" = Plans to interfere in the elections by suppressing unhelpful narratives and truths.

From the Washington Post:

A July 4 injunction that places extraordinary limits on the government’s communications with tech companies undermines initiatives to harden social media companies against election interference, civil rights groups, academics and tech industry insiders say. After companies and the federal government spent years expanding efforts to combat online falsehoods in the wake of Russian interference on the platforms during the 2016 election, the ruling is just the latest sign of the pendulum swinging in the other direction. Tech companies are gutting their content moderation staffs, researchers are pulling back from studying disinformation and key government communications with Silicon Valley are on pause amid unprecedented political scrutiny.

They're losing control of the narrative and the panic is palpable.

Lol the government is so mad they can’t censor people — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) July 8, 2023

Censorship is defined as "protecting" elections, but only if the Left is doing the censoring.

The governments plans are not to combat election interference but rather to inject interference. — Richard Petty (@Richard03956558) July 8, 2023

The suppression of stories (and anyone sharing them) about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election is just one example.

