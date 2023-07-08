Dem attempts to burn Trump with brag about Biden's superior 'Blizzard' knowledge backfire

OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today
Doug P.  |  12:16 PM on July 08, 2023
Screenshot

We're entering presidential campaign season and the media quest to find the candidate who most relates to the "common man" is heating up. 

NBC News was all over former President Trump's stop at a Dairy Queen this week:

If the subject of that story were a Democrat the NBC News headline on that would have been "presidential candidate buys ice cream for everybody at Dairy Queen."

In any case, the Dems are trying to get some mileage out of Trump asking about Blizzards (any port in an economic storm):

The DQ where Biden was looked really crowded (insert sarc mark here). 

By the way, we have little doubt that Biden knows more about ice cream than Trump, but the Dems' heavy focus on Biden's Blizzard expertise generated some interesting blowback until everything fell off the rails.

But Biden knows Blizzards! Then again he also actually believes he created 13 million jobs, knocked almost $2 trillion off the debt and that inflation is under control.

You'd think the Left would take a break from talking about "Blizzards," but guess not.

Ok, it's been fun but we're going to go get some ice cream now like everybody else.

***

