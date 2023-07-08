Dem attempts to burn Trump with brag about Biden's superior 'Blizzard' knowledge backfire

We're entering presidential campaign season and the media quest to find the candidate who most relates to the "common man" is heating up.

NBC News was all over former President Trump's stop at a Dairy Queen this week:

During a stop at a Dairy Queen, former President Trump appeared perplexed by requests for a Blizzard — perhaps the most famous item on the menu — while engaging with employees at the counter. https://t.co/Qx72hPDbHm — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 8, 2023

If the subject of that story were a Democrat the NBC News headline on that would have been "presidential candidate buys ice cream for everybody at Dairy Queen."

“Anybody want one back there?”🍦 pic.twitter.com/pAmKKf61W2 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 7, 2023

In any case, the Dems are trying to get some mileage out of Trump asking about Blizzards (any port in an economic storm):

Donald Trump doesn’t know what a blizzard is.



You know who does? Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/fxXKu0dL7O https://t.co/KOpFUDiXdy — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) July 7, 2023

Yes, Trump went to Dairy Queen yesterday and asked "What the hell is a Blizzard."



If I were to guess, probably about 98% of Americans know exactly what a Blizzard at Dairy Queen is. It definitely is baffling to me that a former President would not know this. But who cares?



No,… pic.twitter.com/8kV0b8dLGe — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 8, 2023

And here’s Joe Biden handing out Blizzards like a normal person. pic.twitter.com/k6AWkzkja9 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 8, 2023

The DQ where Biden was looked really crowded (insert sarc mark here).

By the way, we have little doubt that Biden knows more about ice cream than Trump, but the Dems' heavy focus on Biden's Blizzard expertise generated some interesting blowback until everything fell off the rails.

that is awesome. oh hey also i could use some health insurance and a mortgage under 7% if ya got a minute brother https://t.co/QuLAYWgBtT — Crying Man (@BronzeHammer) July 8, 2023

But Biden knows Blizzards! Then again he also actually believes he created 13 million jobs, knocked almost $2 trillion off the debt and that inflation is under control.

Imagine thinking this is a sick burn https://t.co/2GhLZXnzdu — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 8, 2023

I’m so glad our president knows what a blizzard is… now can someone inform where he is and what day of the week it is https://t.co/4d8jIuWrEl — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 8, 2023

He also knows of another blizzard. Cocaine up his son’s nose in the White House https://t.co/v42MaXaiRC — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 8, 2023

Yeah, Joe knows all about snow https://t.co/fj4kgIVC24 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 8, 2023

You'd think the Left would take a break from talking about "Blizzards," but guess not.

Ed Krassenstein: ignore the cocaine White House story and Hunter Biden - they’re non stories



*proceeds to soy out over Trump not immediately knowing what a blizzard is* https://t.co/RsWQCRuFfl — neo zoomer trumpcel (@punchinglibs) July 8, 2023

81 million votes and we get a guy barely qualified to hand out Blizzards at DQ.



What are there, 4 people there? https://t.co/SVhjWdXNu7 — Tonto Goldstein. Call me Bubba. (@Utskier2) July 8, 2023

Ok, it's been fun but we're going to go get some ice cream now like everybody else.

***

