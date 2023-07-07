MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after...
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is...
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Nice try President Piddle Pants but we all know THIS is what Bidenomics...
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t'...
Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's...
Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala...
Investigative journalist Yashar Ali: 'Who cares if there was some coke at the...
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Just when you think the Biden swamp can't get any SWAMPIER it DOES...
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look...
Mollie Hemingway shares reminder about WH officials saying the cocaine caper has them...

If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded

Doug P.  |  3:55 PM on July 07, 2023
Screenshot from video

The curious case of the bag of cocaine discovered at a location inside the White House that keeps shifting each day remains a mystery. 

However, Biden Nat/Sec adviser Jake Sullivan did say today that if turns out this does involve someone from the White House, there will be "appropriate consequences," whatever that means: 

Today some reporters also brought up the topic at Karine Jean-Pierre's Daily Briefing & Gaslight-a-Palooza, and Biden spox called journos asking if the coke belonged to a member of the Biden family "irresponsible":

WATCH:

Wow. If KJP was trying to make everybody believe there's a good chance the cocaine was left by a member of the Biden family what would she have said that's any different?

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.

KJP could have just given a simple one-word answer but couldn't bring herself to do so:

KJP has no problem telling many lies every day but can't just answer "no" to that question (even if it's another lie)? Stay tuned.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t' Threads violation
Sarah D
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
Sam J.
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Doug P.
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is 'DENIED'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL Sam J.