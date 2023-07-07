If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded

The curious case of the bag of cocaine discovered at a location inside the White House that keeps shifting each day remains a mystery.

However, Biden Nat/Sec adviser Jake Sullivan did say today that if turns out this does involve someone from the White House, there will be "appropriate consequences," whatever that means:

JAKE SULLIVAN: "If [the cocaine] involves someone from the White House, the appropriate consequences will ensue..." pic.twitter.com/339HOGDf0Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023

Today some reporters also brought up the topic at Karine Jean-Pierre's Daily Briefing & Gaslight-a-Palooza, and Biden spox called journos asking if the coke belonged to a member of the Biden family "irresponsible":

The @PressSec says that asking if the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden or any other Biden family member "is actually incredibly irresponsible." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 7, 2023

KJP says that "irresponsible reporting" is alleging that the cocaine found in the White House might have belonged to the Biden family.



She then goes on to call a journalist in the briefing room "irresponsible" for asking the White House to unequivocally say that the drugs do not… pic.twitter.com/jDesTsGfx3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023

Wow. If KJP was trying to make everybody believe there's a good chance the cocaine was left by a member of the Biden family what would she have said that's any different?

KJP has just convinced me that the cocaine belongs to the Biden Family. pic.twitter.com/okr2OhhMxP — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 7, 2023

She can't just say "No". https://t.co/NgfXIwrTyB — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 7, 2023

So basically it was Hunter's https://t.co/0Ju9Yc4Dqq — Chris McCall (@therealmccaw) July 7, 2023

KJP could have just given a simple one-word answer but couldn't bring herself to do so:

I dunno, man. Sounds like an easy no if it's an easy no. https://t.co/Rg63hWP0S5 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 7, 2023

KJP has no problem telling many lies every day but can't just answer "no" to that question (even if it's another lie)? Stay tuned.

***

