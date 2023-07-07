Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the new white supremacists'

In recent months and even years the new strategy from the lefty media has become abundantly clear: If anything happens that goes against the preferred liberal narrative, just turn the subject(s) into a "white supremacist" so the Right can still be blamed.

Today @EndWokeness provided an update to the "new" white supremacists along with some examples, and it's incredible:

The new white supremacists:



☑️ Asians

☑️ Latinos

☑️ Non-whites

☑️ Muslim children pic.twitter.com/gx2xs4PBSD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2023

In other words, if you don't behave exactly as the Left demands you'll be considered to be in a hate group. Ah, "tolerance"!

On the plus side, "white supremacy" seems to be more diverse than ever these days:

White supremacy is so inclusive these days. https://t.co/tIkfDTpJOh — VilhelmTheBrave (@VilhelmTheBrave) July 7, 2023

This the most diverse group of white supermarcists https://t.co/z2gdWS7gpg — adlo turcios (@TurciosAdlo) July 7, 2023

Just how diverse? Elon Musk agrees with one observation about that list:

More diverse then Antifa — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 7, 2023

😂 true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2023

Bingo!

