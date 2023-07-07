Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Caught Using Fake Photo of Slain Cop

Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the new white supremacists'

Doug P.  |  2:37 PM on July 07, 2023

In recent months and even years the new strategy from the lefty media has become abundantly clear: If anything happens that goes against the preferred liberal narrative, just turn the subject(s) into a "white supremacist" so the Right can still be blamed. 

Today @EndWokeness provided an update to the "new" white supremacists along with some examples, and it's incredible:

In other words, if you don't behave exactly as the Left demands you'll be considered to be in a hate group. Ah, "tolerance"!

On the plus side, "white supremacy" seems to be more diverse than ever these days:

Just how diverse? Elon Musk agrees with one observation about that list:

Bingo!

