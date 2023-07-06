WaPo reports Biden's under pressure to 'more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes'

Donald Trump's apparent role in man's purported effort to harm Barack Obama should...
Doug P.  |  11:23 AM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Many on the Left aren't happy that recent court rulings have stalled many of their pet initiatives that just happen to be unconstitutional. 

The Washington Post is now reporting that progressives are pressuring President Biden to "more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes to the high court" instead of to just stop trying to skirt the Constitution: 

Wait, there's no hyperventilating about threats to "our cherished norms and institutions" over lefties wanting Biden to go full dictator?

Also imagine the Washington Post's headline if conservatives were demanding "more forceful" ways to change the Supreme Court.

They are everything they accuse Republicans of being.

Too bad we're not surprised.

*** 

 *** 

