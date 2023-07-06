WaPo reports Biden's under pressure to 'more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes'

Many on the Left aren't happy that recent court rulings have stalled many of their pet initiatives that just happen to be unconstitutional.

The Washington Post is now reporting that progressives are pressuring President Biden to "more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes to the high court" instead of to just stop trying to skirt the Constitution:

As Democrats reel from another set of defeats at the Supreme Court, President Biden is facing renewed pressure from liberal lawmakers and abortion rights activists to more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes to the high court. https://t.co/2JtPRF0YFR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 6, 2023

Wait, there's no hyperventilating about threats to "our cherished norms and institutions" over lefties wanting Biden to go full dictator?

Just imagine progressives’ hysteria if, after the ObamaCare ruling, conservatives had immediately demanded overhauling SCOTUS so it adhered to conservatives’ wishes. Progressives have no consistent principles beyond their obsession w/ power. https://t.co/WhttxS4uJC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 6, 2023

Also imagine the Washington Post's headline if conservatives were demanding "more forceful" ways to change the Supreme Court.

If the established system doesn’t do what you like then smash it.

Who are the radicals? — Chris Wenstra (@ChrisWenstra) July 6, 2023

They are everything they accuse Republicans of being.

Like spoiled children. When they don’t get what they want, they want to change the rules. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 6, 2023

WaPo laundering demands and talking points from the fringe left and dressing it up as a news story.



One quote from a Republican. Several quotes from Democrat lawmakers and activist groups.



No analysis of how deeply unpopular and extreme these proposals are. #news… https://t.co/SDveqJ7CKe — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) July 6, 2023

Too bad we're not surprised.

