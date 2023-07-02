Biden WH might give the NYT a Loyal Water Carrier Award for THIS doozy of a paragraph

As we told you earlier, the New York Times has published "a tale of two families," a story that revolves around "what it means to have the Biden birthright":

The story surrounding Hunter Biden's child in Arkansas is a tale of two families, one of them powerful, one of them not. But at its core, the story is about money, corrosive politics and what it means to have the Biden birthright. https://t.co/1vI9fh3Jmc — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2023

The article focuses on how the existence of a granddaughter (that he won't acknowledge) might hurt Biden's re-election chances next year because of course politics is of the utmost importance in every aspect.

However, there's one part of the story that the Biden campaign might not mind highlighting. Considering the Times' story is about a granddaughter the Bidens won't acknowledge combined Hunter's past and various allegations from whistleblowers and others, this is one heck of a thing to put in print:

They've GOT to be kidding. But they're not:

President Biden has worked over the past half-century to make his last name synonymous with family values and loyalty. The strength of his political persona, which emphasizes decency, family and duty, was enough to defeat Mr. Trump the first time around, and he would need to keep it intact if Mr. Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024. On a proclamation issued on Father’s Day, Mr. Biden said that his father had “taught me that, above all, family is the beginning, middle and end — a lesson I have passed down to my children and grandchildren.” He added that “family is life’s greatest blessing and responsibility.”

The Biden White House will award the New York Times with ten social credit points for that water carrying effort.

Oh my sweet fancy Moses.... pic.twitter.com/56Qe6cCQ4b — Pam D (@soirchick) July 1, 2023

The president has made "the Biden name synonymous with family values," but exceptions DO apply.

There should be an asterisk after loyalty to exclude grandchildren born out of wedlock who can’t use the family name. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) July 1, 2023

Family values and loyalty: characteristics associated with men who choose not to recognize their grandchildren. https://t.co/Q7wJmxOb9K — zannah (@zannah432) July 1, 2023

Embarrassing, and then some.

