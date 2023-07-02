HULK CRY! Mark Ruffalo says SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' for following that pesky Constitution
Biden WH might give the NYT a Loyal Water Carrier Award for THIS doozy of a paragraph

Doug P.  |  10:34 AM on July 02, 2023

As we told you earlier, the New York Times has published "a tale of two families," a story that revolves around "what it means to have the Biden birthright":

The article focuses on how the existence of a granddaughter (that he won't acknowledge) might hurt Biden's re-election chances next year because of course politics is of the utmost importance in every aspect. 

However, there's one part of the story that the Biden campaign might not mind highlighting. Considering the Times' story is about a granddaughter the Bidens won't acknowledge combined Hunter's past and various allegations from whistleblowers and others, this is one heck of a thing to put in print: 

They've GOT to be kidding. But they're not:

President Biden has worked over the past half-century to make his last name synonymous with family values and loyalty. The strength of his political persona, which emphasizes decency, family and duty, was enough to defeat Mr. Trump the first time around, and he would need to keep it intact if Mr. Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024. 

On a proclamation issued on Father’s Day, Mr. Biden said that his father had “taught me that, above all, family is the beginning, middle and end — a lesson I have passed down to my children and grandchildren.” He added that “family is life’s greatest blessing and responsibility.”

FuzzyChimp

The Biden White House will award the New York Times with ten social credit points for that water carrying effort. 

The president has made "the Biden name synonymous with family values," but exceptions DO apply.

Embarrassing, and then some.

NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration to us all

NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'

NY Times again does Pravda proud with Dem-friendly framing of Durham report

